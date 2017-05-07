19 Must-Read Tweets About The French Election

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link 1. Kumail Nanjiani @kumailn This is the first time the French version of anything has had a happier ending. 05:59 PM - 07 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. Paul Haine @paul_haine The French right now 06:09 PM - 07 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. Franklin Leonard @franklinleonard At least now the French have a good reason to be condescending to Americans. 06:06 PM - 07 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. Brandon Carbaugh @BMCarbaugh @reggiewatts France: We want nationalism! America: WOO NATIONALISM France: wait nvm 07:40 PM - 07 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. Tom Henry @thegreatgatsby Best thing that's happened to France since Johnny Depp moved back to America. 07:29 PM - 07 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. Marie Le Conte @youngvulgarian ok we're back to arguing over whether Arnaud Montebourg is hot or not, France is fine again 07:15 PM - 07 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 7. James Kelly @JamesKelly I see in France the winner is the person with the most votes. What's wrong with them? 07:13 PM - 07 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 8. Julie Plec @julieplec Oh god I just realized the new President of France is younger than me. 07:08 PM - 07 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 9. Joel Kim Booster @ihatejoelkim I really feel like we need to follow France's lead and start electing hot people as president again. 06:59 PM - 07 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 10. Adam @adamjmoussa Thank you to France not just for not electing a Nazi, but also for making all those films with casual male nudity over the years 06:50 PM - 07 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. a girl called Chaz @xarexerax Me from 2002: so what's 2017 like Me, 2017: well, France is about 40% Nazis 02: Holy shit 17: also, that's the good news 06:41 PM - 07 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 12. Matt Bellassai @MattBellassai congrats to france for electing a not crazy president but you still let anne hathaway die a penniless prostitute 06:32 PM - 07 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 13. Albro @bromanconsul THE WORLD: please don't be racist please don't be racist FRANCE: ah mon ami, we are only 35% raciste THE WORLD: thank god 06:19 PM - 07 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 14. Jesse McLaren @McJesse In France the loser of an election is forced to be portrayed by Russell Crowe in the musical adaptation. 06:12 PM - 07 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 15. Ca🐍 @lenaIuthorr Shoutout to France for not pulling a USA 06:02 PM - 07 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 16. Shane Bauer @shane_bauer Never thought I'd be relieved a "youthful former investment banker with little political experience" won an election https://t.co/Q7bWP0kRmM 06:06 PM - 07 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 17. Jon Lovett @jonlovett Just so unfair 06:54 PM - 07 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 18. ishmael n. daro @iD4RO As is the custom in France, Macron has imprisoned his defeated rival's soul in another dimension. 06:10 PM - 07 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 19. Chuck Tingle @ChuckTingle i have just learned that french buckaroo EMMANUALS MACARON have been elected TOP BUCKAROO OF FRANCE congrats to him this proves love is real 06:07 PM - 07 May 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Vape dad. Contact Julie Gerstein at julie.gerstein@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link