19 Must-Read Tweets About The French Election

"At least now the French have a good reason to be condescending to Americans."

Posted on
Julie Gerstein
Julie Gerstein
BuzzFeed Staff

1.

This is the first time the French version of anything has had a happier ending.
Kumail Nanjiani @kumailn

This is the first time the French version of anything has had a happier ending.

2.

The French right now
Paul Haine @paul_haine

The French right now

3.

At least now the French have a good reason to be condescending to Americans.
Franklin Leonard @franklinleonard

At least now the French have a good reason to be condescending to Americans.

4.

@reggiewatts France: We want nationalism! America: WOO NATIONALISM France: wait nvm
Brandon Carbaugh @BMCarbaugh

@reggiewatts France: We want nationalism! America: WOO NATIONALISM France: wait nvm

5.

Best thing that's happened to France since Johnny Depp moved back to America.
Tom Henry @thegreatgatsby

Best thing that's happened to France since Johnny Depp moved back to America.

6.

ok we're back to arguing over whether Arnaud Montebourg is hot or not, France is fine again
Marie Le Conte @youngvulgarian

ok we're back to arguing over whether Arnaud Montebourg is hot or not, France is fine again

7.

I see in France the winner is the person with the most votes. What's wrong with them?
James Kelly @JamesKelly

I see in France the winner is the person with the most votes. What's wrong with them?

8.

Oh god I just realized the new President of France is younger than me.
Julie Plec @julieplec

Oh god I just realized the new President of France is younger than me.

9.

I really feel like we need to follow France's lead and start electing hot people as president again.
Joel Kim Booster @ihatejoelkim

I really feel like we need to follow France's lead and start electing hot people as president again.

10.

Thank you to France not just for not electing a Nazi, but also for making all those films with casual male nudity over the years
Adam @adamjmoussa

Thank you to France not just for not electing a Nazi, but also for making all those films with casual male nudity over the years

11.

Me from 2002: so what's 2017 like Me, 2017: well, France is about 40% Nazis 02: Holy shit 17: also, that's the good news
a girl called Chaz @xarexerax

Me from 2002: so what's 2017 like Me, 2017: well, France is about 40% Nazis 02: Holy shit 17: also, that's the good news

12.

congrats to france for electing a not crazy president but you still let anne hathaway die a penniless prostitute
Matt Bellassai @MattBellassai

congrats to france for electing a not crazy president but you still let anne hathaway die a penniless prostitute

13.

THE WORLD: please don't be racist please don't be racist FRANCE: ah mon ami, we are only 35% raciste THE WORLD: thank god
Albro @bromanconsul

THE WORLD: please don't be racist please don't be racist FRANCE: ah mon ami, we are only 35% raciste THE WORLD: thank god

14.

In France the loser of an election is forced to be portrayed by Russell Crowe in the musical adaptation.
Jesse McLaren @McJesse

In France the loser of an election is forced to be portrayed by Russell Crowe in the musical adaptation.

15.

Shoutout to France for not pulling a USA
Ca🐍 @lenaIuthorr

Shoutout to France for not pulling a USA

16.

Never thought I'd be relieved a
Shane Bauer @shane_bauer

Never thought I'd be relieved a "youthful former investment banker with little political experience" won an election https://t.co/Q7bWP0kRmM

17.

Just so unfair
Jon Lovett @jonlovett

Just so unfair

18.

As is the custom in France, Macron has imprisoned his defeated rival's soul in another dimension.
ishmael n. daro @iD4RO

As is the custom in France, Macron has imprisoned his defeated rival's soul in another dimension.

19.

i have just learned that french buckaroo EMMANUALS MACARON have been elected TOP BUCKAROO OF FRANCE congrats to him this proves love is real
Chuck Tingle @ChuckTingle

i have just learned that french buckaroo EMMANUALS MACARON have been elected TOP BUCKAROO OF FRANCE congrats to him this proves love is real

Vape dad.

Contact Julie Gerstein at julie.gerstein@buzzfeed.com.

