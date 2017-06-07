Sections

People Are Trolling Ivanka Trump's "Why I Disagree With My Dad" Cover Story In Us Weekly

It's basically become the anti-"Future That Liberals Want" meme.

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Ivanka Trump is on the cover of this week's Us Weekly along with the headline: "Ivanka Takes A Stand: Why I Disagree With My Dad."

The story, which quotes multiple sources close to the first daughter and official assistant to the President, says Trump was "disappointed" by her father's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement but has "learned to take such defeats in stride."“Sometimes she and Jared are a big influence on Donald and sometimes he takes other opinions into account and does something they disagree with," one source told the magazine. "They win some and they lose some.”
Us Weekly

The story, which quotes multiple sources close to the first daughter and official assistant to the President, says Trump was "disappointed" by her father's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement but has "learned to take such defeats in stride."

“Sometimes she and Jared are a big influence on Donald and sometimes he takes other opinions into account and does something they disagree with," one source told the magazine. "They win some and they lose some.”

People are (very sarcastically) "thanking" Trump for her influence.

Ivanka thank you so, so much
Patrick Monahan @pattymo

Ivanka thank you so, so much

Wow, what would we do without her https://t.co/MCNQWeg1D7
Lauren Duca @laurenduca

Wow, what would we do without her https://t.co/MCNQWeg1D7

She is truly a hero! An inspiration to many! Inspires me everyday! https://t.co/bbvUgVjTSk
Brendan! @B_W_Cohen

She is truly a hero! An inspiration to many! Inspires me everyday! https://t.co/bbvUgVjTSk

And some are offering up slightly different takes on the headline.

@molly_knight *silent cover*
darth:™ @darth

@molly_knight *silent cover*

The cover of US Weekly seemed to have a few typos. Fixed it. #ParisAgreement #TrumpRussia
Steve Marmel @Marmel

The cover of US Weekly seemed to have a few typos. Fixed it. #ParisAgreement #TrumpRussia

Why My Brand Disagrees With My Dad's Brand https://t.co/1fTCt5egAu
James Poniewozik @poniewozik

Why My Brand Disagrees With My Dad's Brand https://t.co/1fTCt5egAu

Many are pointing out that Us Weekly was bought by the Trump-friendly National Enquirer in March.

US Weekly has recently been purchased by pro-Trump media group. Before the purchase, it was running with a
Tierney Sneed @Tierney_Megan

US Weekly has recently been purchased by pro-Trump media group. Before the purchase, it was running with a "Melania… https://t.co/glXxgUOUBq

Us Weekly, acquired by pro-Trump American Media, is now a state propaganda organ. Content sponsored by Ivanka's fra… https://t.co/dXDyQnHrMu
Jeff Yang @originalspin

Us Weekly, acquired by pro-Trump American Media, is now a state propaganda organ. Content sponsored by Ivanka's fra… https://t.co/dXDyQnHrMu

And now, of course, people are memeing the heck out of that headline.

WHY I DISAGREE WITH MY DAD
Lauren Duca @laurenduca

WHY I DISAGREE WITH MY DAD

Why I Disagree With My Dad
Mallory Clair @mallegory

Why I Disagree With My Dad

Dave Itzkoff @ditzkoff

"Why I Disagree With My Dad"

"Why I Disagree With My Dad"

Why i disagree with my dad
Matthew A. Cherry @MatthewACherry

Why i disagree with my dad

@laurenduca WHY I DISAGREE WITH MY DAD
Daily Trix @DailyTrix

@laurenduca WHY I DISAGREE WITH MY DAD

Sarah Lerner @SarahLerner

"Why I Disagree With My Dad"

It's basically the anti-"Future That Liberals Want" meme.

Why I Disagree With My Dad
Tim Dotcom @timothypmurphy

Why I Disagree With My Dad

rae paoletta @PAYOLETTER

"why i disagree with my dad"

Why I Disagree With My Dad
Paul F. Tompkins @PFTompkins

Why I Disagree With My Dad

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Connect With USNews