This Pizza Guy Rescued A Lost Senior Dog During A Delivery

3. And that’s how he met Snickers.

Concerned for the apparently lost pup’s safety, Donovan pulled over, chased Snickers down, and decided to “deliver” him home.

It’s not the first time he’s done that, he said.

“This happens all the time. If I see a dog running, I’ll slam on the brakes, get out of the car, and chase after it,” he said. “And work isn’t going to stop that.”