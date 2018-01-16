 back to top
Voters Laughed Out Loud At This GOP Senator's Attempt To Defend Trump's "Shithole" Comments

For future reference, Norway was not the best example of a country Trump "is standing up for." 😬

Julia Reinstein
At a constituent event in Red Oak, Iowa, on Sunday, voters laughed out loud at Republican Sen. Joni Ernst's attempt to defend President Trump's "shithole countries" comments.

The event occurred following reports that Trump had referred to Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations as "shithole countries" during an Oval Office meeting on immigration.

"Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?" Trump asked lawmakers, a source close to the negotiations told BuzzFeed News.

He also suggested that the United States should bring in more people from countries like Norway.

On Sunday, Trump denied that he'd made these comments and said he's "the least racist person you have ever interviewed."

After multiple constituents asked about Trump's comments, Ernst tried to defend the president as a friend of other countries. It...didn't go so well.

"He is standing up for a lot of the countries that...where we have seen some...um..." Ernst said."Name a few. Could you name a few?" one constituent asked Ernst."Yeah, you bet. Norway is one of them," Ernst said, without a hint of irony.Many people in the room burst out laughing."You know, you laugh, but folks, who borders Norway?" Ernst asked. "Russia!"Ernst did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"He is standing up for a lot of the countries that...where we have seen some...um..." Ernst said.

"Name a few. Could you name a few?" one constituent asked Ernst.

"Yeah, you bet. Norway is one of them," Ernst said, without a hint of irony.

Many people in the room burst out laughing.

"You know, you laugh, but folks, who borders Norway?" Ernst asked. "Russia!"

Ernst did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

People think the moment was pretty unintentionally hilarious.

And many are calling for Iowans to vote her out in 2018.

Trump Complained That People From "Shithole" Places — Like Africa And Haiti — Come To The US

Donald Trump Denies "Shithole" Comment: "I Am Not A Racist"

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

