People Are Straight Up Inspired By This 6-Year-Old's Confidence In Herself

You tell 'em, Kween Khloe.

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Kyle Dinsmore, an 18-year-old from Sacaramento, California, and his 6-year-old sister Khloe.

Khloe loves playing with makeup and has a really big personality, Kyle told BuzzFeed News.On Thursday, Khloe came up to Kyle and their mom wearing some lipstick and eyeshadow. Knowing she tends to have a sassy answer to just about everything, Dinsmore decided to film her.
Khloe loves playing with makeup and has a really big personality, Kyle told BuzzFeed News.

On Thursday, Khloe came up to Kyle and their mom wearing some lipstick and eyeshadow.

Knowing she tends to have a sassy answer to just about everything, Dinsmore decided to film her.

"Khloe, what is on your face?" Dinsmore asked his sister.

I hope everyone can have the same confidence in themselves as my 6 year old sister 😂😭
Kyle Dinsmore @Dinsmore_Kyle

I hope everyone can have the same confidence in themselves as my 6 year old sister 😂😭

She had quite an answer: "Um, beauty."

The CONFIDENCE. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The CONFIDENCE.

Khloe has been declared an icon of our time.

ICONIC https://t.co/erKnso66Zq
chell @sweetfructose

ICONIC https://t.co/erKnso66Zq

YASSSSSSSS QUEEEENN https://t.co/qIlomF29Xm
IVIXI @IcePrinceIVIXI

YASSSSSSSS QUEEEENN https://t.co/qIlomF29Xm

She slay https://t.co/c1FbJds0aX
Arth_ @Arthdarc1

She slay https://t.co/c1FbJds0aX

I know that's right child. Let them know!! https://t.co/6Hxzo1YvP5
Brianna☆ @brilynne__

I know that's right child. Let them know!! https://t.co/6Hxzo1YvP5

And everyone is striving to be as confident as Khloe.

I aspire to have this level of self confidence 😂😭 https://t.co/q9tLXCL82L
The food detective @CamNChill

I aspire to have this level of self confidence 😂😭 https://t.co/q9tLXCL82L

Chloe is my new role model https://t.co/tR6LjuPw1W
Hannah Bakers wig @tori_kayyye

Chloe is my new role model https://t.co/tR6LjuPw1W

when a 6 year old has more confidence than you... don't let the world corrupt her; protect her, she's powerful. https://t.co/O47jtCx6da
Ilah Kristel @tallasianchick

when a 6 year old has more confidence than you... don't let the world corrupt her; protect her, she's powerful. https://t.co/O47jtCx6da

Though Khloe's snappy response left Kyle and their mom cracking up, they weren't all that surprised by it.

'This is honestly like an everyday thing. I just happened to get it on video that day,' Dinsmore said. 'She has a very big character, she’s very sassy, so I wasn’t surprised when she said it.'Kyle thinks his sister's sass may come from him since they spend so much time together.'I’m with her every single day, and right when I come home from school I’m like, where’s Khloe?' he said. 'She's my little angel.'
"This is honestly like an everyday thing. I just happened to get it on video that day," Dinsmore said. "She has a very big character, she’s very sassy, so I wasn’t surprised when she said it."

Kyle thinks his sister's sass may come from him since they spend so much time together.

"I’m with her every single day, and right when I come home from school I’m like, where’s Khloe?" he said. "She's my little angel."

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

