This Very Good Dog Loves Collecting Pinecones And OMG IS THAT A DEMON

"They should cast the dog for Conjuring 3."

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Joey Sweren, 19, and his dog, Buddy (left).

Sweren, who lives in Ocean City, Maryland, told BuzzFeed News he adopted Buddy five years ago.'He's a very confident dog,' said Sweren. 'He'll go up to any dog any size and make friends.'
Supplied

Sweren, who lives in Ocean City, Maryland, told BuzzFeed News he adopted Buddy five years ago.

"He's a very confident dog," said Sweren. "He'll go up to any dog any size and make friends."

Buddy has a rather unique hobby: he loves to collect pinecones.

Supplied

In the seven months since Sweren moved to town, Buddy has built up a collection of 50 to 60 pinecones, some of which he stores under air conditioning units.

"He always jumps around and gets real excited when he finds one," he said. "In fact, we usually can't finish our walk until he finds one!"

Last month, Sweren and Buddy were on a walk, and as per usual, Buddy had to add a new pinecone to his trove.

Every time I take my dog for a walk he finds a pinecone and adds it to his collection
Joey @I_Dont_SWERE

Every time I take my dog for a walk he finds a pinecone and adds it to his collection

Reply Retweet Favorite

Sweren tweeted a picture of Buddy showing off his pinecone.

"I just thought he was cute so I took some pics," he said.

He was swiftly deemed a Good Boy and everyone loved him.

LOOK AT HIM!!! WHAT A GOOD BOY HE'S DOING SUCH A GREAT JOB https://t.co/v2GEfsq673
rat mother @suicideseesun

LOOK AT HIM!!! WHAT A GOOD BOY HE'S DOING SUCH A GREAT JOB https://t.co/v2GEfsq673

Reply Retweet Favorite
OMG PROTECT HIS COLLECTION AT ALL COSTS THIS IS ADORABLE 😭❤️ https://t.co/FS7DnpOEOS
gucci. @jayxantana

OMG PROTECT HIS COLLECTION AT ALL COSTS THIS IS ADORABLE 😭❤️ https://t.co/FS7DnpOEOS

Reply Retweet Favorite
I will die for this dog right now. Right Fucking Now. https://t.co/fZbHgWeP7Q
jaz @jazurs

I will die for this dog right now. Right Fucking Now. https://t.co/fZbHgWeP7Q

Reply Retweet Favorite

But then...

I thought your dog was a demon https://t.co/N3d2r9po7z
ACTUALLY RICK JAME$ @BigGloHendrix

I thought your dog was a demon https://t.co/N3d2r9po7z

Reply Retweet Favorite

Wait...

Twitter: @I_Dont_SWERE

WHAT THE EVERLOVING H*CK IS THAT

People were SPOOKED by the small floofy demon pup.

If Joey here didn't specify that was a pinecone in his mouth I would assume this dog was a demon hound from a Steph… https://t.co/wbx4nnExIr
James Mosley @JamesDMosley

If Joey here didn't specify that was a pinecone in his mouth I would assume this dog was a demon hound from a Steph… https://t.co/wbx4nnExIr

Reply Retweet Favorite
They should cast the dog for conjuring 3 https://t.co/tykLWOGWRN
AkhBallr @unsmuhammad

They should cast the dog for conjuring 3 https://t.co/tykLWOGWRN

Reply Retweet Favorite
I thought your puppy was a mutant at first my bad https://t.co/joD9xvSvvD
👸🏻 @DaddyVivian_333

I thought your puppy was a mutant at first my bad https://t.co/joD9xvSvvD

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Bork, grr"

@I_Dont_SWERE holy shit i didn't see it as a pinecone at first my brain thought it was scary teeth like this :O
Trans Boy Cole @trans_tho

@I_Dont_SWERE holy shit i didn't see it as a pinecone at first my brain thought it was scary teeth like this :O

Reply Retweet Favorite

A few people thought he looked like Bane.

@I_Dont_SWERE Why does he wear the mask?
Kevitus Wutis @dejawu_

@I_Dont_SWERE Why does he wear the mask?

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BigGloHendrix @yung401k [Bane voice] death will be painful and prolonged , not even the crows will hear your screa… https://t.co/HHJmAKS7Lp
aishatu like ashanti @heartbasel

@BigGloHendrix @yung401k [Bane voice] death will be painful and prolonged , not even the crows will hear your screa… https://t.co/HHJmAKS7Lp

Reply Retweet Favorite

But don't worry, Buddy isn't really a demonic creature. He just looks like one when he holds a pinecone in his mouth.

Sweren said he had no idea Buddy looked like a pinecone demon until people starting making jokes, but he's had a good laugh about it since.

"Looking at it now, it definitely looks a little scary," he said.

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

