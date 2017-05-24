This Teen Isn't Allowed To Walk At Her High School Graduation Because She's Pregnant

Maddi Runkles

Runkles was Student Council president, vice president of Key Club, on the soccer team, and is finishing senior year with a 4.0 grade point average.

In January, she found out she was pregnant.

The school, which abides by a strict, religious code of conduct prohibiting "sexually immoral" behavior, reacted swiftly and harshly. Runkles was removed from all student leadership roles. She was told she'd be kicked out of school and could not be seen on campus, though that was later amended to a two-day suspension.

She was also told she would not be allowed at graduation on June 2nd.

"They say it’s because I was immoral sexually, but there are kids at my school who have been caught drinking at parties, and they were suspended for one day," Runkles told BuzzFeed News.

"But I didn’t break the law," she said. "I just had sex before marriage, which they see as the worst thing you can possibly do."

The father of the baby does not attend the school and is now in college, she said.