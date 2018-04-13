 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

We Regret To Inform You People Are Photoshopping Mark Zuckerberg To Be Thicc

It’s Friday and my editor said I could write this.

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Hello.

Aidan Hartley / Via Twitter: @JDEVIL33

It is Friday, my dudes.

Aidan Hartley / Via Twitter: @JDEVIL33

And unfortunately, I must inform you that people are photoshopping Mark Zuckerberg to be thicc.

Aidan Hartley / Via Twitter: @JDEVIL33
Advertisement

This is a thing people are doing.

Who knew master zucc could be so astronomically THICC
Mason chill out! @masonchillout

Who knew master zucc could be so astronomically THICC

Reply Retweet Favorite

Gaze upon it: Thicc Zucc.

mark zuckerburg got that WAGON 😨
trey @treyas1

mark zuckerburg got that WAGON 😨

Reply Retweet Favorite

"You call yourself a REPORTER?" you may ask yourself. And hell yeah I do. That's why I went straight to the source for this one.

her body 😍
aidan • JONATHAN DAVIS TODAY @JDEVIL33

her body 😍

Reply Retweet Favorite

The last three images in the tweet above were made by Aidan Hartley, a 15-year-old from Los Angeles who "just likes to make thicc edits."

"I don’t really know what inspired me to make the edits of Zuck, but I knew they were gonna make someone laugh," Hartley told BuzzFeed News. "That’s really my motivation for these thiccies."

BuzzFeed News was unable to verify the artist behind the edit of Zuckerberg sitting in the chair.

Advertisement

If you're still reading this post, I assume it is because you wish to continue seeing Mark Zuckerberg photoshopped to be thicc. That's on you, buddy.

So that’s where he’s been storing my data
gordon @hetnonsense

So that’s where he’s been storing my data

Reply Retweet Favorite

I love my curvy tech CEO.

Here at Facebook, we believe in making the world a thiccer place
@henry @henry

Here at Facebook, we believe in making the world a thiccer place

Reply Retweet Favorite

One has to wonder which Zuck would win on Zuckerberg's pre-Facebook "hot or not" website, Facemash.

Julia Reinstein / Facemash / Aidan Hartley / Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Sing it with me now:

I sincerely apologize
julia reinstein @juliareinstein

I sincerely apologize

Reply Retweet Favorite

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App