We Regret To Inform You People Are Photoshopping Mark Zuckerberg To Be Thicc

Hello.
It is Friday, my dudes.
And unfortunately, I must inform you that people are photoshopping Mark Zuckerberg to be thicc.
This is a thing people are doing.
Gaze upon it: Thicc Zucc.
"You call yourself a REPORTER?" you may ask yourself. And hell yeah I do. That's why I went straight to the source for this one.
The last three images in the tweet above were made by Aidan Hartley, a 15-year-old from Los Angeles who "just likes to make thicc edits."
"I don’t really know what inspired me to make the edits of Zuck, but I knew they were gonna make someone laugh," Hartley told BuzzFeed News. "That’s really my motivation for these thiccies."
BuzzFeed News was unable to verify the artist behind the edit of Zuckerberg sitting in the chair.
If you're still reading this post, I assume it is because you wish to continue seeing Mark Zuckerberg photoshopped to be thicc. That's on you, buddy.
I love my curvy tech CEO.
One has to wonder which Zuck would win on Zuckerberg's pre-Facebook "hot or not" website, Facemash.
Sing it with me now:
