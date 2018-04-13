We Regret To Inform You People Are Photoshopping Mark Zuckerberg To Be Thicc

Share On more Share On more

And unfortunately, I must inform you that people are photoshopping Mark Zuckerberg to be thicc.

Who knew master zucc could be so astronomically THICC

This is a thing people are doing.

"You call yourself a REPORTER?" you may ask yourself. And hell yeah I do. That's why I went straight to the source for this one.

The last three images in the tweet above were made by Aidan Hartley, a 15-year-old from Los Angeles who "just likes to make thicc edits."

"I don’t really know what inspired me to make the edits of Zuck, but I knew they were gonna make someone laugh," Hartley told BuzzFeed News. "That’s really my motivation for these thiccies."

BuzzFeed News was unable to verify the artist behind the edit of Zuckerberg sitting in the chair.