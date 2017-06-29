Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

People Can't Stop Laughing Over This Mom Who Apparently Had No Idea What Their Dog Looks Like

"I kind of just made that face Jim from 'The Office’ makes when Michael Scott does something dumb."

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is 17-year-old Jeff Squires and his mom Terri Squires, who live in Grafton, Ohio.

The family has a Jack Russell Terrier named Duey (the odd spelling due to a spelling error on his vet papers, Jeff told BuzzFeed News)."Our dog tends to run away this time of year, especially around the 4th of July, with people blowing up fireworks all the time," Jeff said. "He gets scared and runs around."
Supplied

The family has a Jack Russell Terrier named Duey (the odd spelling due to a spelling error on his vet papers, Jeff told BuzzFeed News).

"Our dog tends to run away this time of year, especially around the 4th of July, with people blowing up fireworks all the time," Jeff said. "He gets scared and runs around."

On Tuesday, Squires saw a Facebook post saying two dogs had been found wandering town. She texted her son a picture of one of them and asked him to check that it wasn't Duey.

Supplied

It was...

Supplied

...not Duey.

Jeff said he was pretty baffled because "it looked nothing like Duey" and was "pretty much a polar bear.""I kind of just made that face Jim from 'The Office’ makes when Michael Scott does something dumb," he said.Squires told BuzzFeed News she was coming out of a meeting when she saw the picture on Facebook and "didn't pay much attention to it, obviously" before sending to her son."I just saw white, and thought it kind of looked like a Jack Russell," she said.
Supplied

Jeff said he was pretty baffled because "it looked nothing like Duey" and was "pretty much a polar bear."

"I kind of just made that face Jim from 'The Office’ makes when Michael Scott does something dumb," he said.

Squires told BuzzFeed News she was coming out of a meeting when she saw the picture on Facebook and "didn't pay much attention to it, obviously" before sending to her son.

"I just saw white, and thought it kind of looked like a Jack Russell," she said.

Jeff posted the ridiculous text exchange on Twitter and people could not handle it.

Yesterday I learned that my mom has no idea what our dog looks like
Jeff Squires @jeff_jssj

Yesterday I learned that my mom has no idea what our dog looks like

Reply Retweet Favorite

They just look so absurdly different.

THOSE ARE TWO DIFFERENT DOG BREEDS IM CRYING 😂😂 https://t.co/VyIpX2T1Va
Dat Boi @rdanny284

THOSE ARE TWO DIFFERENT DOG BREEDS IM CRYING 😂😂 https://t.co/VyIpX2T1Va

Reply Retweet Favorite
I AM WEAK, duey is like a quarter the size too 😂 https://t.co/ZnbTb9qQla
Casey McKlindon @casey_mcklindon

I AM WEAK, duey is like a quarter the size too 😂 https://t.co/ZnbTb9qQla

Reply Retweet Favorite
@cduffner5 @jeff_jssj @MadiBriggs I see no difference
Yare @1DYareli

@cduffner5 @jeff_jssj @MadiBriggs I see no difference

Reply Retweet Favorite

She didn't even spell his name right!

I like how his mom spells the name wrong too https://t.co/GsvNHyvu0l
jonny goodposts @marshallpritt

I like how his mom spells the name wrong too https://t.co/GsvNHyvu0l

Reply Retweet Favorite

Real cold, Mom. ❄️ ❄️ ❄️

Even your dog's face says "mom wtf" https://t.co/KUq3sHy1aL
lyric 🌚 @lyrtc

Even your dog's face says "mom wtf" https://t.co/KUq3sHy1aL

Reply Retweet Favorite

But others could relate, saying their moms have made similar mistakes before...

lol one time my mom brought home the wrong dog from the vet because she thought it was ours https://t.co/s5Lm2SzlEG
alex merrick ๑♡⌓♡๑ @MerrickAlex

lol one time my mom brought home the wrong dog from the vet because she thought it was ours https://t.co/s5Lm2SzlEG

Reply Retweet Favorite
My mom doesn't know my cats names. It's either "the gray one" or "the white one" or "the one outside". https://t.co/5P15U56vmM
Panda 🐼 @O2LaremyHeroes

My mom doesn't know my cats names. It's either "the gray one" or "the white one" or "the one outside". https://t.co/5P15U56vmM

Reply Retweet Favorite

...to varying degrees of "yikes."

One time my mom almost let a raccoon into our house instead of our tabby cat, so yah, I can relate. https://t.co/Bbtg00Jo0K
Mairéad Lynn @maireadlynn

One time my mom almost let a raccoon into our house instead of our tabby cat, so yah, I can relate. https://t.co/Bbtg00Jo0K

Reply Retweet Favorite
my mom once picked the wrong baby from kindergarten 🙄 thought it was her grandson https://t.co/zINOEU4z0R
tuyara @chavIouis

my mom once picked the wrong baby from kindergarten 🙄 thought it was her grandson https://t.co/zINOEU4z0R

Reply Retweet Favorite

This story has a happy ending though: the two missing dogs found their way home due to Jeff's tweet!

"Within all those messages, one of Jeffrey’s friends said, 'Hey, those are my Grandma's dogs!'" said Squires. "Grandma has them back now."So, in the end, Squires having no idea what her own dog looks like led to the two missing dogs being found.
Supplied

"Within all those messages, one of Jeffrey’s friends said, 'Hey, those are my Grandma's dogs!'" said Squires. "Grandma has them back now."

So, in the end, Squires having no idea what her own dog looks like led to the two missing dogs being found.

All together now:

We don't deserve moms. https://t.co/APj90zqm7d
Jordan Dollar @JordanDollar

We don't deserve moms. https://t.co/APj90zqm7d

Reply Retweet Favorite

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews