Someone Called On Macklemore To Denounce His "Hitler Youth" Haircut And He Actually Responded

"He mackled less, for our sake."

Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

If you're a fan of rap, Seattle, and/or thrift shopping, you're probably already familiar with Macklemore.

The Grammy-winning rapper is well-known for his haircut: long on top, shaved sides...and widely associated with Nazis.

In 2011, a New York Times trend piece referred to the cut as the "Hitler Youth." This past July, Racked wrote that "Just FYI There Are Other Haircuts for Men Besides the Hitler One. So, it's kind of a thing.

Now, this does not mean undercuts, pompadours, or so-called "fashy cuts" are, in itself, "Nazi haircuts" — just that the popular style has a history of being sported by Nazis and white supremacists.

On Tuesday, Weird Twitter star Jon Hendren (aka @fart) called upon Macklemore to "denounce his own haircut," "the chosen haircut of the racists."

jon hendren @fart

Mr. Lemore responded. "Got rid of it over a year ago," he said.

MARMALADE @macklemore

And indeed he has! Photos of Macklemore sporting a buzzcut can be found as early as October 2016.

Here he is this past May with Martha Stewart, looking decidedly less fashy.

People far and wide are thanking Macklemore for his haircut.

Weenage Tasteland @YOUWONTBELAFFIN

B•A•M @_bam

Stephen @badperson69

So brave. So Mackle-moral.

Cedric Richards @CedricRichards

Videl @videl_pink

A true ally.

Euron Believable @hamsandcastle

Dogpill Peenlord @devanmiller

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

