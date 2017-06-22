A High School Pulled Its "Right-Wing Propaganda" Summer Reading List After Complaints

Supplied

The list contains 31 titles, including Liberalism Is a Mental Disorder: Savage Solutions, The Politically Incorrect Guide to Global Warming and Environmentalism, and one by Ann Coulter. Students were supposed to choose one to do a report on.

According to members of the school community, the teacher, Gene Ponder, injects his lessons with far right-wing views.

Ponder assigned an identical reading list in 2014, which was available on the school's website until it was taken down Wednesday afternoon.

Ponder did not respond to multiple requests for comment from BuzzFeed News.

Advanced Placement (AP) classes are college-level courses created by the College Board to prepare high school students for university education.

The College Board did not immediately respond to request for comment on whether Ponder's course material fits official guidelines.