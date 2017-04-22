Sections

31 Kids At The March For Science Who Will Give You Hope For The Planet

"Forget princess. I want to be a scientist."

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

In Washington, DC and around the world on Saturday, scientists — and many young science fans — came together for the March for Science.

The demonstrators, young and old, were seeking to stand up for reason and facts amid what they say is a hostile attitude and actions from the new Trump administration.
Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images

The demonstrators, young and old, were seeking to stand up for reason and facts amid what they say is a hostile attitude and actions from the new Trump administration.

1. Will, a 10-year-old from Connecticut, told BuzzFeed News he thought Trump's environmental laws are "foul" and "completely awful and totally unfair."

Will, 10, from Connecticut is here because Trump's laws about the environment are
Virginia Hughes @virginiahughes

Will, 10, from Connecticut is here because Trump's laws about the environment are "foul" #sciencemarch

Reply Retweet Favorite

2. And Daisy, a 10-year-old wearing a polar bear sweater and wolf ears, said she was "marching for wolves."

Daisy, 10, is here for the wolves #ScienceMarch
Virginia Hughes @virginiahughes

Daisy, 10, is here for the wolves #ScienceMarch

Reply Retweet Favorite

3. Brynn, a 9-year-old from Maine, said she came to the New York march because she "believe[s] in science."

Brynn, 9, from Maine believes in science. #ScienceMarch
Virginia Hughes @virginiahughes

Brynn, 9, from Maine believes in science. #ScienceMarch

Reply Retweet Favorite

4. And 12-year-old John from Buffalo said he doesn't "think it's right that our president should be turning a blind eye or telling outright lies about what is going to happen in our future."

John, 12, from Buffalo, doesn't think it's right for a president to tell
Virginia Hughes @virginiahughes

John, 12, from Buffalo, doesn't think it's right for a president to tell "outright lies" #sciencemarch

Reply Retweet Favorite

5. In Washington, DC,11-year-old Luis Fabish told BuzzFeed News he wants to be a mechanical engineer when he grows up, and that he and his dad are building a car from scavenged parts.

I want to let people know that all these facts are real not fake. -Luis Fabish, 11, from Chicago. #sciencemarchdc
Nidhi Subbaraman @NidhiSubs

I want to let people know that all these facts are real not fake. -Luis Fabish, 11, from Chicago. #sciencemarchdc

Reply Retweet Favorite

They traveled from Chicago to the march in DC and wore brain hats made by Luis's mom.

6. And they weren't the only kids speaking out. Tons of children protested, many bearing signs with hopes for the future: to end climate change, save animals, and even to become scientists themselves.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @cincodemami

7.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @teresap12

8.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @mascherjon

9.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @chelsea_b_williams

10.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @theryanfisher

11. A number of future scientists came out to march.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @kevintuerff

12.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @leahzerbe

13.

Karen Reinstein

14.

Ready for the march!!! #marchforscience
Todd Brown @Brown0217

Ready for the march!!! #marchforscience

Reply Retweet Favorite

15. They called for the protection of the environment.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @thalassa_delamar

16.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @ryanhstanley

17.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @skkyjule

18.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @liv___photo

19. And for endangered species to be saved.

Karen Reinstein

20.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @natpearson01

21. Most of all, they had one message in common: science is awesome.

(((Nic Boothby))) @NicBoothby

"Don't be Stupid, be a Smarty, come and join the #ScienceParty !" #MarchForScience #ScienceMatters @LDNsciencemarch… https://t.co/K5Kyoq0Itp

Reply Retweet Favorite

22.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @wmflpinellas

23.

Ikran 👩🏾‍💻 @ikrandahir

"My mummy is a scientist. Scientists are badass"

Reply Retweet Favorite

24.

Maxi (6) and Lula & Sunny (3 year old twins) here because they like dinosaurs
Azeen Ghorayshi @azeen

Maxi (6) and Lula & Sunny (3 year old twins) here because they like dinosaurs

Reply Retweet Favorite

25.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @knitsallyknits

26. And that it's more important than ever before.

Ben and Rebecca (9 year old twins!) are marching because science is
Azeen Ghorayshi @azeen

Ben and Rebecca (9 year old twins!) are marching because science is "everywhere all over the world" #ScienceMarch

Reply Retweet Favorite

27.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @ruaraidhdonovan

28.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @powellmackenzie

29.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @surprisinglyspecial

30.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @malenec

31.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @chsactiontogether

Virginia Hughes, Azeen Ghorayshi‏, Ikran Dahir, and Nidhi Subbaraman contributed to this post.

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

