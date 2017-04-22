31 Kids At The March For Science Who Will Give You Hope For The Planet

In Washington, DC and around the world on Saturday, scientists — and many young science fans — came together for the March for Science.
1. Will, a 10-year-old from Connecticut, told BuzzFeed News he thought Trump's environmental laws are "foul" and "completely awful and totally unfair."
2. And Daisy, a 10-year-old wearing a polar bear sweater and wolf ears, said she was "marching for wolves."
3. Brynn, a 9-year-old from Maine, said she came to the New York march because she "believe[s] in science."
4. And 12-year-old John from Buffalo said he doesn't "think it's right that our president should be turning a blind eye or telling outright lies about what is going to happen in our future."
5. In Washington, DC,11-year-old Luis Fabish told BuzzFeed News he wants to be a mechanical engineer when he grows up, and that he and his dad are building a car from scavenged parts.
6. And they weren't the only kids speaking out. Tons of children protested, many bearing signs with hopes for the future: to end climate change, save animals, and even to become scientists themselves.
11. A number of future scientists came out to march.
15. They called for the protection of the environment.
19. And for endangered species to be saved.
21. Most of all, they had one message in common: science is awesome.
26. And that it's more important than ever before.
Virginia Hughes, Azeen Ghorayshi, Ikran Dahir, and Nidhi Subbaraman contributed to this post.
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
