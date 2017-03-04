This Guy Tried To Make Kellyanne Conway Say "I’m Ruining America" For A Prank Selfie

1. This is Alfredo Pelicci, a 28-year-old lawyer in Washington, DC.
On Thursday night, Pelicci was at DC restaurant Lupo Verde when he spotted Kellyanne Conway and her bodyguard in the hallway, he told BuzzFeed News.
“I walked right up to her and asked her for a selfie,” he said. The advisor to President Trump obliged.
But, instead of snapping a pic, he hit record instead.
2. “Say, ‘I’m ruining America!’” Pelicci said in the video, while posing for a selfie with Conway.
“Happy? You must feel really brave saying that,” Conway said, after continuing to pose for a moment.
Pelicci smiled, said thank you, and stopped the video.
3. According to Pelicci, Conway “became a little more agitated” after the video stopped and continued speaking to him as he walked out the door.
“She kept continually saying, ‘You’re so brave! You should be happy!’ and her tone became less professional as I was walking away,” he said.
Conway did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.
4. The video quickly spread on Twitter, where people thought it was hilarious.
12. And, naturally, the internet has a new crush.
15. Pelicci said he was surprised how many people have watched the video, and that his words to Conway simply “came from [his] heart” out of a desire to “get a message across.”
“This administration is threatening the safety of transgender students, is actively targeting religious minorities, and is tearing apart families that have been in this country for nearly their whole lives,” Pelicci said.
“They should feel the shame of those actions everywhere they go — and they definitely will in the very blue Washington, DC,” he said.
