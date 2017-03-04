Get Our News App
Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Had A Much Better…
Moments Only International Students In The U.S.… video
This Guy Tried To Make Kellyanne Conway Say "I’m…
Choose Your Favorite Swear Words And We’ll Reveal…
How Shitty Are Your Shitting Habits?
Here Are Some Great Photos Of Prince Harry And…
11 Things You Need To Know Before Buying Apple’s…
Only A True Grammar Expert Can Fix All These…
15 Charts Every Bride-To-Be Needs To Pin To Their…

This Guy Tried To Make Kellyanne Conway Say "I’m Ruining America" For A Prank Selfie

“Say, ‘I’m ruining America!’”

Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. This is Alfredo Pelicci, a 28-year-old lawyer in Washington, DC.

This is Alfredo Pelicci, a 28-year-old lawyer in Washington, DC.

View this image ›

Alfredo Pelicci

On Thursday night, Pelicci was at DC restaurant Lupo Verde when he spotted Kellyanne Conway and her bodyguard in the hallway, he told BuzzFeed News.

“I walked right up to her and asked her for a selfie,” he said. The advisor to President Trump obliged.

But, instead of snapping a pic, he hit record instead.

2. “Say, ‘I’m ruining America!’” Pelicci said in the video, while posing for a selfie with Conway.

Facebook: video.php

“Happy? You must feel really brave saying that,” Conway said, after continuing to pose for a moment.

Pelicci smiled, said thank you, and stopped the video.

3. According to Pelicci, Conway “became a little more agitated” after the video stopped and continued speaking to him as he walked out the door.

“She kept continually saying, ‘You’re so brave! You should be happy!’ and her tone became less professional as I was walking away,” he said.

Conway did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

4. The video quickly spread on Twitter, where people thought it was hilarious.

i fell out my damn chair https://t.co/eatSRvc740

— James Wilson (@jvmeswilson)

LMFFAAAAOOOOOOO

— A$AP Rock Lee (@Sam0so)

8. Pelicci has been compared to a hero.

This man is my hero.

— (((Abou))) (@AbouAmara)

Not all heroes wear capes https://t.co/yEMZypSs0W

— Proma (@promawhatup)

give this man the nobel peace prize https://t.co/KtgaebHQEX

— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano)

HE IS LEGEND

— Jesse Hall (@_jessehall_)

12. And, naturally, the internet has a new crush.

Why has no one found his @ yet. I need to propose, I mean, congratulate him https://t.co/HV2kuY8A5P

— Summer (@PolitikMasFina)

I'm in love with this guy! 😂 https://t.co/LQVSmrdsTe

— Kaitlin Doubleday (@KaitlinDday)

who is he i love him https://t.co/F7fYsnt7B2

— ::::: (@cripplingirony)

15. Pelicci said he was surprised how many people have watched the video, and that his words to Conway simply “came from [his] heart” out of a desire to “get a message across.”

“This administration is threatening the safety of transgender students, is actively targeting religious minorities, and is tearing apart families that have been in this country for nearly their whole lives,” Pelicci said.

“They should feel the shame of those actions everywhere they go — and they definitely will in the very blue Washington, DC,” he said.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
This Is The Russian Ambassador Whom Trump's Administration Kept Meeting

by Ali Watkins

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing