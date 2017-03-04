This Guy Tried To Make Kellyanne Conway Say "I’m Ruining America" For A Prank Selfie

1. This is Alfredo Pelicci, a 28-year-old lawyer in Washington, DC.

Alfredo Pelicci

On Thursday night, Pelicci was at DC restaurant Lupo Verde when he spotted Kellyanne Conway and her bodyguard in the hallway, he told BuzzFeed News.

“I walked right up to her and asked her for a selfie,” he said. The advisor to President Trump obliged.

But, instead of snapping a pic, he hit record instead.