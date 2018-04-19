We Asked Some Of Elon Musk's Biggest Fans Why They Donated To Buy A Billionaire A Couch

"Elon needs the best possible rest for the sake of bettering mankind!" one person, who donated $100 to the campaign, told BuzzFeed News.

"I definitely feel stress, yeah," said the Tesla CEO. "It's like – we've been incredibly difficult and painful the last several months...I'm sleeping on the factory floor, not because I think that's a fun place to sleep. You know. Terrible." On Monday, Musk announced he would be temporarily shutting down production of the Model 3, the second such pause in three months.

Advertisement

"As a community, we cannot let this stand. Let's band together to buy Elon a new couch to sleep on!" reads the description of the GoFundMe. The "Buy Elon Musk a Couch" campaign has raised over $6,000 in three days.

"Elon, kind of famously, is not good at taking care of himself…He needs the community to help him in some ways," Sullins said.

Advertisement

BuzzFeed News spoke to some of them. Here's what they had to say. Andrew Gazdecki, a tech CEO in San Diego, gave $100 to the campaign because, as he told BuzzFeed News, "Elon needs the best possible rest for the sake of bettering mankind!" Gazdecki acknowledged that, of course, Musk could afford his own couch. But, "if there’s a chance to make that guy smile...it's worth it." Plus, maybe Musk "doesn’t have time to even think about getting a new couch...because he’s working on getting to Mars," said Gazdecki. "I think as Elon Musk supporters the greatest gift we can help give him by enriching his health," said Gazdecki. Share On email Share On email Email

Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Advertisement

Zeitler is a software development business owner so he "understands [what] a difficult thing it can be, especially when launching a new product," he said. A Sarasota, Florida, resident, Zeitler says he attends SpaceX launches on a "regular basis" and tries to attend as many Tesla and Musk-fronted events as possible. He is also an owner of a Tesla Model X. "He is a huge inspiration and I use any opportunity I can to help evangelize all things Elon," he added.

Alex Linebrink, a self-described serial entrepreneur from Detroit, told BuzzFeed News he's "admittedly a huge Elon Musk fan." As someone who's also spent long nights in his office, Linebrink said he empathizes with Musk's sleeping situation. "Sometimes the greatest geniuses are the most absent-minded and just need someone to get them a new couch," said Linebrink. Linebrink also said he thinks Musk getting some good old-fashioned shut-eye could have far-reaching benefits. "He's building the freaking future," said Linebrink. "I want his 90-minute power-nap to be as effective as possible so his brilliant vision of the future (his future, my future, and your future) comes true as fast as possible." Share On email Share On email Email

Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

However, Vėželis acknowledged the "joke" of the GoFundMe campaign — even if others contributed earnestly. "$5 for Elon's new couch or in another case for a charity seems worth it," he said.

While he thinks it would be "amazing" to actually buy Musk a couch, Sullins said he's been in touch with Tesla to find a charitable way to use the funds if the couch isn't wanted. A spokesperson for GoFundMe told BuzzFeed News they will hold the funds "until there is a decision on the distribution of funds, which is standard for these types of campaigns." Sullins said he initially made the campaign as a joke, but also believes getting Musk a couch could have a direct impact on the CEO's well-being — and therefore, the well-being of the world. "I felt like he needed some help and he wasn’t going to do it for himself," said Sullins. "If we could help him get a better night sleep, perhaps Tesla will do better, which will lead to better things for all of us." Share On email Share On email Email

Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com. Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York. Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!