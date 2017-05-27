Sections

Here's What We Know About The Suspect In The Portland Train Stabbing Attack

Jeremy Joseph Christian is a known white supremacist who attended a right wing "March for Free Speech" in April.

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Two men were stabbed to death on a Portland, Oregon train Friday night, and another man injured, after they tried to intervene as a man shouted hate speech at two young women who appeared to be Muslim.

Portland Police

The police identified the suspect as Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, of North Portland.

Christian was arrested on two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of second-degree intimidation, and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

He will appear in court on Monday and may face further charges.

Christian is a known white supremacist who attended a right-wing "March for Free Speech" on April 29 in Portland, The Portland Mercury reported.

Doug Brown / Portland Mercury / Via portlandmercury.com

He brought a baseball bat to the march to assault left-wing protestors with, which was later confiscated by police.

Doug Brown / Portland Mercury / Via portlandmercury.com

Throughout the march, he reportedly shouted racial slurs and "Hail Vinland," gave the Nazi salute, and raved about being a nihilist.

Doug Brown / Portland Mercury / Via portlandmercury.com

Christian posted frequently on Facebook, often expressing violently Islamophobic, anti-Semitic, and white supremacist views.

Facebook
Facebook

According to his posts, he was a passionate Bernie Sanders supporter who later supported, but did not vote for, President Trump. He frequently posted violent threats against Hillary Clinton and her supporters.

Facebook
Facebook
Facebook

He also posted about free speech, gun rights, conspiracy theories, marijuana and — one of his most discussed topics — opposing circumcision.

Facebook
Facebook
Facebook

Christian has an extensive criminal record.

PDXMugshots.com / Via Facebook

In 2002, he pleaded guilty and was sent to prison for robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a dangerous weapon, according to KOIN 6.

In 2010, he was accused of theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm. That case was later dismissed.

Christian posted one of his mugshots on Facebook in 2012, and wrote it "was a set up!!!!"

On Saturday, Christian's mother, Mary Christian, told HuffPost she did not know why her son would do attack the men.

“It’s scary,” she said. “I can’t imagine he would do anything like this, unless he was on drugs or something. He’s been in prison, he’s always been spouting anti-establishment stuff but he’s a nice person I just can’t imagine.”

Man Yelling Hate Speech On Portland Train Kills Two Men Who Try To Intervene, Police Say

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

