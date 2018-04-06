Police Got A Call About A "Crazy Lady Talking To Herself." It Was Actually A Reporter On Facebook Live.

On Thursday, police in a Pittsburgh suburb got a call about a "crazy lady talking to herself" on the side of the road. That person turned out to be...a reporter broadcasting on Facebook Live.
Meghan Schiller, a reporter at local CBS affiliate KDKA-TV, had been reporting live on road closures due to recent landslides in the area.
While streaming on Facebook Live from the side of the road, a police officer approached her.
“You realize I got called for a crazy lady talking to herself?" the officer can be heard saying in the video.
Schiller laughs, initially thinking the officer is just joking.
"The police officer that's sitting there said he just got called about a crazy person talking to herself along the side of the road, but he was kidding," Schiller says. "I would believe it, though, if someone called and said that!"
“They did," the officer replies. "That’s why I’m here."
Upon realizing the 911 call was actually about a reporter, the officer left.
Schiller told BuzzFeed News she thinks the mix-up may have occurred because she's "a very animated person when I talk."
She has not heard from the police since, and the police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.
Overall, Schiller said she's "glad it gave people a good laugh."
"Also, this might rank the oddest experience so far in my career," she said. "Other than when I was robbed while out on a story at my first station."
