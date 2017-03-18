People Are Loving This Man’s Hilarious Fail At Taking A Couple’s Photo

1. Meet Ty and Sam, a couple living just outside LA. The two recently went on a date to the beach to celebrate that Sam had just finished nursing their second child.

Supplied

After they had dinner, the pair (who asked that their surnames not be used in this post) took a walk along the water and decided to take a quick picture.

“As we’re standing there, up walks this sweet old man who, seeing our awkward selfie pose, offered to take a photo for us,” Ty told BuzzFeed News. “My wife of course accepted the offer, and when handing over her phone tells the man, ‘Just push the button.’”

“It was probably 20-30 seconds of this before he says, ‘I’m not sure it’s working.’”