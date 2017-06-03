Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World

Bill Maher Used The N-Word On His Show And Now People Are Calling On Him To Be Fired

And it's not the first time he's been slammed for racially insensitive comments.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Friday's episode of HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher," Maher used the n-word during an interview with Republican Sen. Ben Sasse.

Bill Maher just called himself a
James Burgos @jamesburgos

Bill Maher just called himself a "House Nigger" and the audience applauded. #RealTime #Racist #FamousLastWords… https://t.co/zwPDObE8Go

Reply Retweet Favorite

“I’ve got to get to Nebraska more," Maher said to Sasse.

“You’re welcome. We’d love to have you work in the fields with us," Sasse replied.

“Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house nigger. No, it’s a joke," said Maher.

The crowd responded with a mix of groans and applause. Sasse appeared to chuckle uncomfortably.

Now, people are calling on HBO to fire Maher.

HBO needs to fire Bill Maher. Not for tonight, he's just shit, and has been for years.
Alan Smithee @ActualFlatticus

HBO needs to fire Bill Maher. Not for tonight, he's just shit, and has been for years.

Reply Retweet Favorite
. @billmaher is a racist and bigot. @HBO must fire him this is not acceptable https://t.co/nlmFcDoWAk
Ahmed Bedier @bedier

. @billmaher is a racist and bigot. @HBO must fire him this is not acceptable https://t.co/nlmFcDoWAk

Reply Retweet Favorite
But really, @BillMaher has got to go. There are no explanations that make this acceptable.
deray mckesson @deray

But really, @BillMaher has got to go. There are no explanations that make this acceptable.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And many are pointing out that this shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. Maher has previously made degrading comments about trans people, women, and especially Muslims.

If u thought Bill Maher was a champion of the progressive left, u havent been listening to Muslim & black folks. We've been calling him out.
Rowaida Abdelaziz @Rowaida_Abdel

If u thought Bill Maher was a champion of the progressive left, u havent been listening to Muslim & black folks. We've been calling him out.

Reply Retweet Favorite
I can't believe Bill Maher said something racist, said no Muslim ever. #realtime
Reza Aslan @rezaaslan

I can't believe Bill Maher said something racist, said no Muslim ever. #realtime

Reply Retweet Favorite
People shocked at Bill Maher being racist-y, check w your Arab & Muslim friends. Been doing this for a LONG time, but he got hall passes.
Wajahat Ali @WajahatAli

People shocked at Bill Maher being racist-y, check w your Arab & Muslim friends. Been doing this for a LONG time, but he got hall passes.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@billmaher For folks finally denouncing @billmaher now: you're saying while transphobia & Islamophobia are ok, anti… https://t.co/UZzHKq0yZf
Sophie Ellman-Golan @EgSophie

@billmaher For folks finally denouncing @billmaher now: you're saying while transphobia & Islamophobia are ok, anti… https://t.co/UZzHKq0yZf

Reply Retweet Favorite
the only shocking thing about Bill Maher saying the n word on air is that he hasn't done it before now
Sarah Jones @onesarahjones

the only shocking thing about Bill Maher saying the n word on air is that he hasn't done it before now

Reply Retweet Favorite

People on the right also criticized Maher.

Bill Maher must be fired immediately for his racism and belittling the struggle of millions of black Americans
Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 @JackPosobiec

Bill Maher must be fired immediately for his racism and belittling the struggle of millions of black Americans

Reply Retweet Favorite
@JackPosobiec Hi @HBO! Bill Maher used N-word on show. Black comedian Nick Cannon was FIRED for doing same. Will yo… https://t.co/4sACjgr9ac
Nik Kirtane 🔥 @Nik_Kirtane

@JackPosobiec Hi @HBO! Bill Maher used N-word on show. Black comedian Nick Cannon was FIRED for doing same. Will yo… https://t.co/4sACjgr9ac

Reply Retweet Favorite

Early Saturday morning, Sasse apologized on Twitter for not speaking up when Maher used the racial slur.

Am walking off a redeye from LAX. 3 reflections on @billmaher 1. I’m a 1st Amendment absolutist. Comedians get latitude to cross hard lines.
Ben Sasse @BenSasse

Am walking off a redeye from LAX. 3 reflections on @billmaher 1. I’m a 1st Amendment absolutist. Comedians get latitude to cross hard lines.

Reply Retweet Favorite
2. But free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word. Me just cringing last night wa… https://t.co/x6t460BqRv
Ben Sasse @BenSasse

2. But free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word. Me just cringing last night wa… https://t.co/x6t460BqRv

Reply Retweet Favorite
3. Here’s what I wish I’d been quick enough to say in the moment: “Hold up, why would you think it’s OK to use that… https://t.co/dq74b2YzsN
Ben Sasse @BenSasse

3. Here’s what I wish I’d been quick enough to say in the moment: “Hold up, why would you think it’s OK to use that… https://t.co/dq74b2YzsN

Reply Retweet Favorite
(4of4)
Ben Sasse @BenSasse

(4of4) "...The history of the n-word is an attack on universal human dignity. It’s therefore an attack on the Ameri… https://t.co/wciCKhjGVN

Reply Retweet Favorite

Sasse said:

Am walking off a redeye from LAX. 3 reflections on @billmaher.

1. I’m a 1st Amendment absolutist. Comedians get latitude to cross hard lines.
2. But free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word. Me just cringing last night wasn’t good enough.
3. Here’s what I wish I’d been quick enough to say in the moment: “Hold up, why would you think it’s OK to use that word?... The history of the n-word is an attack on universal human dignity. It’s therefore an attack on the American Creed. Don't use it.”

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, an HBO spokesperson said Maher's comment was "completely inexcusable and tasteless" and that they would remove it from re-runs.

HBO says Bill Maher's use of the n-word was
Julia Reinstein @juliareinstein

HBO says Bill Maher's use of the n-word was "completely inexcusable" and they're removing the comment from re-runs.… https://t.co/7RtY8JjyYf

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Maher.

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews