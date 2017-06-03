Bill Maher Used The N-Word On His Show And Now People Are Calling On Him To Be Fired

On Friday's episode of HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher," Maher used the n-word during an interview with Republican Sen. Ben Sasse.
Now, people are calling on HBO to fire Maher.
And many are pointing out that this shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. Maher has previously made degrading comments about trans people, women, and especially Muslims.
People on the right also criticized Maher.
Early Saturday morning, Sasse apologized on Twitter for not speaking up when Maher used the racial slur.
Sasse said:
Am walking off a redeye from LAX. 3 reflections on @billmaher.
1. I’m a 1st Amendment absolutist. Comedians get latitude to cross hard lines.
2. But free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word. Me just cringing last night wasn’t good enough.
3. Here’s what I wish I’d been quick enough to say in the moment: “Hold up, why would you think it’s OK to use that word?... The history of the n-word is an attack on universal human dignity. It’s therefore an attack on the American Creed. Don't use it.”
In a statement to BuzzFeed News, an HBO spokesperson said Maher's comment was "completely inexcusable and tasteless" and that they would remove it from re-runs.
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.