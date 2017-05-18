People Have No Fucking Clue Why This "Emoji Movie" Is Even Happening

This is a billboard for The Emoji Movie, an animated Sony film coming out July 28.
But people cannot for the life of them figure out what it's supposed to mean.
But damnit, they're trying.
After the trailer was released this week, people were somehow even more confused.
It was the "nope" heard 'round the world.
And now the movie is getting trolled into the next dimension. "Good afternoon to everyone except literally anyone that had an ounce of involvement in The Emoji Movie. Don't care if it fed your family."
"Please delete this."
"Boycott The Emoji Movie. Not for political reason, just because it looks dumb as fuck."
"This is it. The end of the world."
People seriously can't believe that this is real life and this is really, truly happening.
And one guy went even further. Almost immediately after Sony tweeted the official trailer, user @thundii was so excited.
"Yup," Sony responded, agreeing.
Except @thundii was...not excited at all.
😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Sony Pictures Entertainment with a pretty similar question, tbqh:
