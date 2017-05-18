Sections

People Have No Fucking Clue Why This "Emoji Movie" Is Even Happening

"Good afternoon to everyone except literally anyone that had an ounce of involvement in The Emoji Movie. Don't care if it fed your family."

Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is a billboard for The Emoji Movie, an animated Sony film coming out July 28.

slap me at the popcorn calendar
° Will Wiesenfeld ° @BATHSmusic

slap me at the popcorn calendar

Slap...me the...popcorn calendar?

But people cannot for the life of them figure out what it's supposed to mean.

facepalm... me the... popcorn... World Hepatitis Day? https://t.co/sl4GUiXm9v
Matt Siegel @mattsiegel

facepalm... me the... popcorn... World Hepatitis Day? https://t.co/sl4GUiXm9v

@BATHSmusic Finger me in the bucket on July 28th
XXXTARNATION @Ruairi_OB

@BATHSmusic Finger me in the bucket on July 28th

@BATHSmusic @McKelvie Terrifying hand monster me the diabetes, Friday
Hubert Vigilla @HubertVigilla

@BATHSmusic @McKelvie Terrifying hand monster me the diabetes, Friday

But damnit, they're trying.

Is this sign telling me to give a dude a handjob through the old hole in the popcorn bucket trick? Because I'm dow… https://t.co/rjSsZH89Mu
Amateur Proctologist @dilf_enthusiast

Is this sign telling me to give a dude a handjob through the old hole in the popcorn bucket trick? Because I'm dow… https://t.co/rjSsZH89Mu

High-Five Meth E-Popcorn Date https://t.co/xwkZhBHRsF
CVTTV @capitalvices

High-Five Meth E-Popcorn Date https://t.co/xwkZhBHRsF

fist me the buttered popcorn on july 28th https://t.co/msyNBkBfGQ
❤️Minccino🖤 @Iuciela

fist me the buttered popcorn on july 28th https://t.co/msyNBkBfGQ

After the trailer was released this week, people were somehow even more confused.

😒😀✋💩. It’s an adventure beyond words. #EmojiMovie, in theaters July 28. 😄🎬
Sony @Sony

😒😀✋💩. It’s an adventure beyond words. #EmojiMovie, in theaters July 28. 😄🎬

It was the "nope" heard 'round the world.

@EmojiMovie
Vex, Night Creature @andreuswolf

@EmojiMovie

@EmojiMovie
mayor memeswell @comiccominc

@EmojiMovie

And now the movie is getting trolled into the next dimension. "Good afternoon to everyone except literally anyone that had an ounce of involvement in The Emoji Movie. Don't care if it fed your family."

Good afternoon to everyone except literally anyone that had an ounce of involvement in the emoji movie. Don't care if it fed your family
your pal @G00fballMcGundy

Good afternoon to everyone except literally anyone that had an ounce of involvement in the emoji movie. Don't care if it fed your family

"Please delete this."

please delete this https://t.co/oR20HTakYk
Azora @_Azora_

please delete this https://t.co/oR20HTakYk

"Boycott The Emoji Movie. Not for political reason, just because it looks dumb as fuck."

Boycott the emoji movie Not for any political reason, just because it looks as dumb as fuck
Vahn Fox @vahnfox

Boycott the emoji movie Not for any political reason, just because it looks as dumb as fuck

"This is it. The end of the world."

This is it. The end of the world. https://t.co/wqRCmAvp5p
Ruki185 @Ruki185

This is it. The end of the world. https://t.co/wqRCmAvp5p

🚮 https://t.co/gP4bnZGo1H
Nibel @Nibellion

🚮 https://t.co/gP4bnZGo1H

People seriously can't believe that this is real life and this is really, truly happening.

i just found out that emoji movie is a thing cyall! off to have an existential crisis!
shiniebezial sejic @stjepansejic

i just found out that emoji movie is a thing cyall! off to have an existential crisis!

kill me slowly~ https://t.co/NH40Gv6Oqg
❤️~Baka_Da_Hacker~❤️ @HeavyMetal_Baka

kill me slowly~ https://t.co/NH40Gv6Oqg

Can't wrap my head around the fact that there's some highschool couple out there who's first kiss is going to be at the Emoji Movie
cyr @cyr

Can't wrap my head around the fact that there's some highschool couple out there who's first kiss is going to be at the Emoji Movie

Sony:
Bryan Hauser @VmKid

Sony: "Coming soon: The Emoji Movie!" A room of highly accomplished linguists and scientists at the Unicode Consortium: "Kill me now."

And one guy went even further. Almost immediately after Sony tweeted the official trailer, user @thundii was so excited.

@Sony Yassssssss 🔥👌😩💯🔥💪
thundii💎 @thundii

@Sony Yassssssss 🔥👌😩💯🔥💪

"Yup," Sony responded, agreeing.

@thundii Yup.
Sony @Sony

@thundii Yup.

Except @thundii was...not excited at all.

@Sony I was being sarcastic. This movie is going to be shit
thundii💎 @thundii

@Sony I was being sarcastic. This movie is going to be shit

😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁.

@thundii 🙃
Sony @Sony

@thundii 🙃

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Sony Pictures Entertainment with a pretty similar question, tbqh:

one question: why https://t.co/6YeJVLVAl3
αbed.mov @lyricstothego

one question: why https://t.co/6YeJVLVAl3

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

