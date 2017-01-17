No, Tiffany Trump Will Not Sing "Like A Bird" At The Inauguration

8. David Lewis, who told BuzzFeed News he is a staff writer for the website and that he wrote the article, denied fabricating the story.

He maintained the article’s claims that the information came from “Mark Burnett’s production company” who is “producing the inauguration,” saying he got the scoop from “a buddy at Mark Burnett Productions.”

However, Burnett, who has been president of MGM television since 2015, has has only consulted on the inauguration and will not be producing it.