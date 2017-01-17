Get Our News App
No, Tiffany Trump Will Not Sing "Like A Bird" At The Inauguration

Sorry, Tiff.

Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Years before Tiffany Trump became first daughter-elect of the United States, she had other dreams in mind: a music career.

View this image ›

Alex Wong / Getty Images

“I love music,” she said on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2011, age 17. “It’s always been very dear to me, and it’s a deep passion. It’s more of a hobby right now, but we’ll see in a couple of years if I actually do want to take it to the next level, as a professional level.”

2. That year, Trump released her first (and only) single: “Like A Bird,” a heavily auto-tuned dance-pop song.

youtube.com

The song, which features rappers Sprite and Logic (no, not that Logic) is currently being sold on Amazon.

3. On Tuesday, the Santa Monica Observer published an article falsely claiming Tiffany Trump would sing “I’m Like A Bird” by Nelly Furtado at her father’s inauguration.

View this image ›

4. It is “a fake story,” a Trump Organization representative confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

5. The article appears to confuse Furtado’s 2000 hit single with Trump’s signature song.

youtube.com

It names Furtado’s song as the one being performed at inauguration, but includes a link to Trump’s song.

6. The article was shared widely online.

View this image ›

7. Even actress Ana Gasteyer shared the article, later tweeting, “Btw I’m 90% sure this is Fake News but you reap what you sow.”

View this image ›

Twitter: @AnaGasteyer

8. David Lewis, who told BuzzFeed News he is a staff writer for the website and that he wrote the article, denied fabricating the story.

He maintained the article’s claims that the information came from “Mark Burnett’s production company” who is “producing the inauguration,” saying he got the scoop from “a buddy at Mark Burnett Productions.”

However, Burnett, who has been president of MGM television since 2015, has has only consulted on the inauguration and will not be producing it.

9. Lewis said he first heard about the story as “a rumor he saw on social media.”

When asked where on social media he found it, he replied, “Just go on Facebook.”

10. Also, the article says it is written by “Samuel Alioto,” a name that appears to be a misspelling of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s name.

View this image ›

A quick Google image search shows the picture actually belongs to Samuel John, a consultant in New York.

11. This isn’t the first time the Santa Monica Observer has published overtly fake stories.

View this image ›

View this image ›

View this image ›

The Santa Monica Observer’s about page says they are “a free weekly print newspaper of general circulation and interest,” giving no indication that the articles are intended to be satirical.

On Facebook, they call the paper “the only newspaper in the City of Santa Monica that dares to tell you the truth!”

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
