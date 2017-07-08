Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

"True Blood" Star Nelsan Ellis Has Died At 39

Ellis played Lafayette Reynolds on the HBO show.

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Nelsan Ellis, the actor best known for his role in the vampire fantasy True Blood, has died at age 39.

Evan Agostini / AP

Ellis's manager, Emily Gerson Saines, confirmed the actor's death to BuzzFeed News.

Saines told the Hollywood Reporter that Ellis had died after complications with heart failure.

"He was a great talent, and his words and presence will be forever missed," Saines said.

Ellis played Lafayette Reynolds on HBO's True Blood, a short order cook, medium, and vampire blood dealer.

The character was killed off in the books, but survived all seven seasons of the TV show due to Ellis's popularity.

Ellis as Lafayette Reynolds in "True Blood"
HBO

Ellis as Lafayette Reynolds in "True Blood"

True Blood creator Alan Ball praised the actor in a statement to BuzzFeed News: "Nelsan was a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me. Working with him was a privilege."

He was also known for his work in movies Get On Up and The Help.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, HBO said they were "extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Nelsan Ellis."

"Nelsan was a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of True Blood," said HBO. "Nelsan will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @therealoctaviaspencer

The Help star Octavia Spencer also mourned the actor in an Instagram post.

"Just got word that we lost @nelsanellisofficial. My heart breaks for his kids and family," she wrote.

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews