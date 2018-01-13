 back to top
People Keep Joking About Eating Tide Pods And Now The Government Has Weighed In

What is wrong with you people?

Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Hello. As you may already be aware, people have been talking a lot about eating Tide Pods lately.

No one can get enough of those big juicy laundry gummies.

tide pods -satisfying gush -amazing mouth feel -pretty colors -delicious smell
morg @fevervinyI

tide pods -satisfying gush -amazing mouth feel -pretty colors -delicious smell

Some people have just gone for it and tasted the forbidden fruit.

Y’all ever just get the urge to eat a tide pod?
moni 🧝🏻‍♀️ @unIatched

Y’all ever just get the urge to eat a tide pod?

This is in spite of Tide begging people not to consume their pods.

What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else. Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our… https://t.co/X0QqVnvJCX
Tide @tide

What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else. Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our… https://t.co/X0QqVnvJCX

Well, now the US Consumer Product Safety Commission is actually having to warn people not to eat Tide Pods.

Please don't eat laundry pods. Learn more ways to #preventpoison https://t.co/jjJGA8N1H4
US Consumer Product Safety Commission @USCPSC

Please don't eat laundry pods. Learn more ways to #preventpoison https://t.co/jjJGA8N1H4

"A meme should not become a family tragedy. Don't eat poison," the federal agency warned on Twitter late Friday.

A lot of people really cannot believe this needs to be said.

WHAT EVEN IS THIS TIMELINE ANY MORE https://t.co/59M1SmenMx
Venat @ExSquee

WHAT EVEN IS THIS TIMELINE ANY MORE https://t.co/59M1SmenMx

I quit humanity. I’m going to become a tree. https://t.co/lzyUpH6DxU
Steph 💚 the lights are still on @halhighball

I quit humanity. I’m going to become a tree. https://t.co/lzyUpH6DxU

But some think the feds need to mind their own damn beeswax.

Hey government, how about you stay out of my business https://t.co/2Qu12dY4nZ
American Propagandist @ArmyStrang

Hey government, how about you stay out of my business https://t.co/2Qu12dY4nZ

DON'T TELL ME WHAT DO https://t.co/WFwpz4Uv5d
ALEX DEATH @Diatron5

DON'T TELL ME WHAT DO https://t.co/WFwpz4Uv5d

Keep your government hands off my Tide Pods!!!!!

Fuck cops, eat tide pods https://t.co/nvRSrOJIVV
Tropical Blockchain @NotTonyWonder

Fuck cops, eat tide pods https://t.co/nvRSrOJIVV

everyone does self-care differently let's not kinkshame https://t.co/DfifsegjLM
vape dad gengar @sethboyer

everyone does self-care differently let's not kinkshame https://t.co/DfifsegjLM

Anyway, DO NOT EAT Tide Pods, guys! Seriously! It's literally poison! Bye!

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

