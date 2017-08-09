We Went To A Limited Too Pop-Up Shop And It Was A 2000s Girl's Dream Come True

If you ever begged your mom to buy you rainbow-sequin gauchos in the '90s or early 2000s, you probably remember Limited Too.
1. This fuzzy diary for keeping your deepest, darkest secrets in (and playing M.A.S.H.):
2. This dope AF bomber jacket:
3. These low-key mesmerizing notebooks:
4. This backpack for carrying your gel pens and Lisa Frank folders in:
5. This denim dress perfect for showing Brad from PE you like-like him:
6. This shirt we'd actually probably wear now???
7. This notebook that knows what time it is:
8. This fan (for selfies, obv):
9. These ~fly~ shades:
10. These smiley-face undies:
11. Camo galore:
12. These headbands to inspire you to stay strong after Brad from PE asks you to ask your best friend Tanya if she like-likes him:
13. Socks:
14. This sparkly phone case:
15. This cheetah-licious backpack:
16. PUFFY STICKERS!!!!!!!!
17. Some fresh kicks:
18. A mood watch:
19. A looooot of emojis:
H.A.G.S. bee-yotches! 😘 ✌️
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
