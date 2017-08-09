 go to content

We Went To A Limited Too Pop-Up Shop And It Was A 2000s Girl's Dream Come True

This time, we didn’t have to beg our moms to take us.

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

If you ever begged your mom to buy you rainbow-sequin gauchos in the '90s or early 2000s, you probably remember Limited Too.

BuzzFeed News

The tween clothing retailer converted its locations to Justice in 2008, but came back this month as a pop-up shop in New York City.

We went to check it out. Here's a glimpse at what they're selling:

1. This fuzzy diary for keeping your deepest, darkest secrets in (and playing M.A.S.H.):

BuzzFeed News

2. This dope AF bomber jacket:

BuzzFeed News

3. These low-key mesmerizing notebooks:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BuzzFeed News

4. This backpack for carrying your gel pens and Lisa Frank folders in:

BuzzFeed News

5. This denim dress perfect for showing Brad from PE you like-like him:

BuzzFeed News

6. This shirt we'd actually probably wear now???

BuzzFeed News

7. This notebook that knows what time it is:

BuzzFeed News

8. This fan (for selfies, obv):

BuzzFeed News

9. These ~fly~ shades:

BuzzFeed News

10. These smiley-face undies:

BuzzFeed News

(Sadly, there weren't any pairs of days-of-the-week underwear.)

11. Camo galore:

BuzzFeed News

For hiding from the haters.

12. These headbands to inspire you to stay strong after Brad from PE asks you to ask your best friend Tanya if she like-likes him:

BuzzFeed News

13. Socks:

BuzzFeed News

14. This sparkly phone case:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BuzzFeed News

15. This cheetah-licious backpack:

BuzzFeed News

GROWL POWER.

16. PUFFY STICKERS!!!!!!!!

BuzzFeed News

17. Some fresh kicks:

BuzzFeed News

18. A mood watch:

BuzzFeed News

19. A looooot of emojis:

BuzzFeed News

H.A.G.S. bee-yotches! 😘 ✌️

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BuzzFeed News

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

