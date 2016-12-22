Two Passengers Were Kicked Off A JetBlue Flight For Confronting Ivanka Trump

5. Marc Scheff, the passenger sitting in front of Trump in the photo, described the incident differently, telling BuzzFeed News that Goldstein did not “get up in her face,” but rather “spoke from where he was standing.”

“He did not approach her seat or speak to her,” he told BuzzFeed News, providing his boarding pass to prove he was on the flight. “He did not yell. He was visibly shaking. I would say he was agitated.”

Scheff described the incident on Facebook:

“When he got on and saw her, sitting behind me, he said ‘Oh my god. This is a nightmare’ and was visibly shaking,” Scheff wrote. “He said ‘they ruin the country now they ruin our flight!’”

“When the JetBlue staff went back to speak to the man I overheard Ivanka say to them, ‘I don’t want to make this a thing,’” he wrote. “My assessment is that she was happy to let the man take his seat. She handled the situation calmly and with class. Security made the call to remove the man.”