People Are Sharing Photos Of How Much They've Changed Since Last Election Day And It's Become A Huge Meme

It's been a year.

Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Hello! Hi! As you hopefully already know, today is Election Day 2017 in the US.

Me on election day in 2016 v. Me on election day in 2017
lyz lenz @lyzl

Me on election day in 2016 v. Me on election day in 2017

Which means it's been one day short of a YEAR since the presidential election last year.

me on election day 2016 vs. me on election day 2017
Mikel Jollett @Mikel_Jollett

me on election day 2016 vs. me on election day 2017

And a lot of people are...

Me on Election Day 2016 v. Me on Election Day 2017
Kayla Marie @Maria_Giesela

Me on Election Day 2016 v. Me on Election Day 2017

...different now.

Me on #ElectionDay in 2016 v. Me on #ElectionDay 2017
Todd Johnson @rantoddj

Me on #ElectionDay in 2016 v. Me on #ElectionDay 2017

Now, tons of people are sharing pictures showing how much they've changed, and it's turned into a really big meme.

election day 2016 vs election day 2017
Angel Varak-Iglar @angelnorelation

election day 2016 vs election day 2017

me on election day 2016 vs election day 2017
Ziwe @ziwe

me on election day 2016 vs election day 2017

Me election day in 2016 v. me on election day 2017
Courtney Enlow @courtenlow

Me election day in 2016 v. me on election day 2017

It's been a year.

Me on Election Day 2016 v me on Election Day 2017
Dorothy Snarker @dorothysnarker

Me on Election Day 2016 v me on Election Day 2017

me on election day 2016 vs me on election day 2017
Jamelle Bouie @jbouie

me on election day 2016 vs me on election day 2017

me on election day 2016/me on election day 2017
Dave Itzkoff @ditzkoff

me on election day 2016/me on election day 2017

But for many people, it's felt like way longer.

Me on Election Day in 2016 vs. me on Election Day in 2017:
jer @twenty3nyc

Me on Election Day in 2016 vs. me on Election Day in 2017:

Me on Election Day 2016 vs me on Election Day 2017
Caro @socarolinesays

Me on Election Day 2016 vs me on Election Day 2017

And some have quite clearly seen some shit.

Me on Election Day 2016 vs. Me on Election Day 2017
Sophie Vershbow @svershbow

Me on Election Day 2016 vs. Me on Election Day 2017

Me on Election Day 2016 vs. Me on Election Day 2017.
Denizcan James @MrFilmkritik

Me on Election Day 2016 vs. Me on Election Day 2017.

Me on election day 2016 vs. me on election day 2017
Maureen Lee Lenker @themaureenlee

Me on election day 2016 vs. me on election day 2017

Here's to Election Day 2017.

We're all doing that "Me on Election Day 2016 vs. Me on Election Day 2017" thing? Okay.
Mark Harris @MarkHarrisNYC

We're all doing that "Me on Election Day 2016 vs. Me on Election Day 2017" thing? Okay.

me on Election Day 2016 vs. me on Election Day 2017
Megan Amram @meganamram

me on Election Day 2016 vs. me on Election Day 2017

Me on Election Day 2016 vs Me on Election Day 2017.
Josiah Neeley 🤔 @jneeley78

Me on Election Day 2016 vs Me on Election Day 2017.

See you all next year for midterms!

Me on election day 2016 vs. election day 2017
Freddie Campion @FreddieCampion

Me on election day 2016 vs. election day 2017

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

