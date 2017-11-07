Hello! Hi! As you hopefully already know, today is Election Day 2017 in the US.
Which means it's been one day short of a YEAR since the presidential election last year.
And a lot of people are...
Advertisement
...different now.
Now, tons of people are sharing pictures showing how much they've changed, and it's turned into a really big meme.
It's been a year.
Advertisement
But for many people, it's felt like way longer.
And some have quite clearly seen some shit.
Advertisement
Here's to Election Day 2017.
See you all next year for midterms!
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.It