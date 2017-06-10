A Republican Has Apologized For His "How Not To Be A Victim" Of Rape Post

The post led to massive backlash against the lawmaker, as critics viewed it as the co-opting of a story about sexual assault to further Lucas's belief in gun ownership for self defense.

"I am all for the second amendment, but I should not have to carry a gun with me 24/7 just so I don't get raped," said one person.

Lucas initially defended his letter, responding to many of the comments and even offering to pay for women to attend an "empowerment class."

"Why aren't we teaching people just not to rape or sexually assault?" asked another.

But on Saturday he apologized for the letter in a long Facebook post in which he said he had "learned how common, everyday words can be so extremely sensitive to survivors of such horrible acts" after speaking to the woman the IndyStar story was about.

Even so, he doubled down on criticizing his denouncers, saying he'd been "publicly excoriated" and that "instead of listening to my explanation and accepting it, so many people choose to attack me for being insensitive and accuse me of victim blaming."

"People are demanding that we educate boys and men about respecting women and teach them that rape is bad, yet this episode shows how those who do try to discuss this sensitive issue can have their words twisted and get attacked," he said. "Is there any wonder people don't want to discuss this issue and it remains off limits?"

Lucas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.