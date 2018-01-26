52 Baboons Escaped In A Paris Zoo And Everyone Had To Evacuate

A zoo in Paris had to shut down and evacuate on Friday after 52 baboons escaped from their enclosure, police told Le Parisien newspaper.
Parc Zoologique spokesperson Jérôme Munier told BuzzFeed News a zoo staffer "reported the presence of a baboon in the service corridor" late Friday morning.
The police and fire department were immediately called in, and all park visitors were evacuated.
All but four baboons have since been recaptured, with the remaining four having been spotted, but not yet returned to the enclosure, according to the spokesperson.
"There was never any contact with the public," Munier said of the baboons.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Paris police.
