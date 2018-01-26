 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down
World

52 Baboons Escaped In A Paris Zoo And Everyone Had To Evacuate

All but four of the baboons have since been recaptured.

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A zoo in Paris had to shut down and evacuate on Friday after 52 baboons escaped from their enclosure, police told Le Parisien newspaper.

Bertrand Guay / AFP / Getty Images

Parc Zoologique spokesperson Jérôme Munier told BuzzFeed News a zoo staffer "reported the presence of a baboon in the service corridor" late Friday morning.

The police and fire department were immediately called in, and all park visitors were evacuated.

Police officers outside the zoo Friday after the baboon escape.
Thomas Samson / AFP / Getty Images

Police officers outside the zoo Friday after the baboon escape.

All but four baboons have since been recaptured, with the remaining four having been spotted, but not yet returned to the enclosure, according to the spokesperson.

"There was never any contact with the public," Munier said of the baboons.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Paris police.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With World

Advertisement