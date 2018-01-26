52 Baboons Escaped In A Paris Zoo And Everyone Had To Evacuate

Share On more Share On more

The police and fire department were immediately called in, and all park visitors were evacuated.

Parc Zoologique spokesperson Jérôme Munier told BuzzFeed News a zoo staffer "reported the presence of a baboon in the service corridor" late Friday morning.

Police officers outside the zoo Friday after the baboon escape.

All but four baboons have since been recaptured, with the remaining four having been spotted, but not yet returned to the enclosure, according to the spokesperson.

"There was never any contact with the public," Munier said of the baboons.

