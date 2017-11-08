A Los Angeles-area car chase came to a close on Wednesday with a small dog being thrown out of the moving vehicle.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told BuzzFeed News the car had been reported stolen on Nov. 1.
On Wednesday, the suspect, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody following the high-speed pursuit.
The dog, who police said did not belong to the suspect, is "safe" and has been "returned to the rightful owner."
After the footage aired, the dog quickly gained a number of supporters for rejecting a "life of crime."
Though others are wondering if he was just making his great escape.
