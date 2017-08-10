 go to content
This Woman With One Arm Has The Best Tinder Bio Ever And Everyone Wants To Swipe Right

"I want to marry her? Like right now."

Julia Reinstein
This is Lauren, a 20-year-old from San Diego. She lost her arm around a year ago in a moped accident.

"I was going pretty fast on a moped and lost control of it, and I hit the median in the road," Lauren, who asked her last name not be used, told BuzzFeed News. "I flew off and hit a sign and it sliced my arm off. I stayed conscious the whole time."

By a stroke of luck, her life was saved by a police officer on the scene who had just received tourniquet training.

"I remember I asked the cop, ‘Hey, am I gonna die?’ and he said, ‘No, you’ll be fine,'" she said.

Social media has played a big part in her coping process, she said.

"For a while, I wasn’t okay with the jokes," said Lauren. "But then I started telling the jokes, and it’s kind of helped."

And she's made a point of posting lots of photos of herself since the accident.

"I have never really hid it," she said. "People don’t see that very often, so a lot of people DM me to tell me it’s really helpful to them, people who are also missing limbs or are disabled."

Last week, Lauren wrote a Tinder bio "to address the elephant in the room, that I was missing a limb." Screenshots of it quickly went viral on Reddit and Twitter.

I can already tell she has the best personality by her job title
I can already tell she has the best personality by her job title

"I got home pretty drunk, and I don't remember typing it up really," she said. "I just woke up to someone DMing me a Reddit post asking if it was me, and I was like damn, I guess it is."

Now, people everywhere are dying to swipe right on her.

Of course, the puns wrote themselves:

A lot of people have said they feel like they shouldn't laugh at the bio, but Lauren said she's "completely comfortable with it."

"People always respond like, ‘Oh, I feel bad for laughing,’" she said. "And I’m like, ‘No! I think it’s funny...I made it!’"

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

