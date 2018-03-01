"Girl With No Job" Had Her Show On Oath Canceled After Reports That Her Mom Is An Anti-Muslim Activist. Oath Employees Say They Knew Already.

The revelation was first reported by the Daily Beast and independently confirmed by BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.

The sisters' live morning show, which aired on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, was put on by Oath, the company formed by AOL and Yahoo's 2017 merger.

"The Morning Breath, an Oath social media show, is being cancelled immediately and we have launched an internal investigation and will take other appropriate steps based on the results of the investigation," a spokesperson for Oath told BuzzFeed News.

Still, according to two former employees — who asked for their names to be withheld out of fear of retaliation — the news of the Oshry sisters' relation to Geller couldn't have been much of a surprise to the company.

In fact, the employees said it was an open secret at Oath and that "people in video and people high-level executive positions knew who her mom was."

"You mention it, and someone would smirk and change the topic, because what could be said at that point?" an employee said.

The employees said they never felt comfortable speaking up about their concerns.

"[The Oshry sisters] could do no wrong," an employee said, "...because they had a lot of power and it was all because of their social media."

A spokesperson for Oath did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News inquiry about whether the company had previously known about the Oshry sisters' relation to Geller.