AIM Is Officially Dying, And So Is Your Childhood

Friends, comrades, fellow tweens of the 2000s, we come together today to share some sad news: Our beloved AOL Instant Messenger is finally, officially getting killed.
People are stunned.
Devastated.
Many are feeling some type of emo-away-message way about the news.
(Though some are...more surprised AIM actually still existed.)
Who are we if not our first screen names?
*~RIP in peace, AIM~*
