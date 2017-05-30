Everyone Wants To Go Die In The Sun With NASA

On Wednesday, NASA will announce its first ever mission to fly directly into the sun's atmosphere, the Associated Press reported.
And....people responded pretty much exactly how you'd probably expect.
Basically, everyone is hyped to fly the fuck into the sun.
TAKE 👏 US 👏 WITH 👏 YOU 👏
🎶 Fly me to the sun, let me die among the stars 🎶
And, of course, a lot of people had some ideas for who should steer the ship...
Anyway, I call shotgun!
Byeeeeee! ☀️☀️☀️
