This Dad Had The Sweetest Response When His Daughter Asked For A Pride Flag For Christmas

1. This is Dakotah Whitcomb, a 20-year-old college student from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio (and her trusty service pup, Maisy).

Dakotah Whitcomb

Whitcomb is bisexual, and told BuzzFeed News she came out to her dad “accidentally” earlier this year.

“We were in a restaurant and the waitress was flirting with me, and my dad goes ‘Wow, she likes you!’” Whitcomb said. “And my brother says, ‘Well, it’s not like Dakotah minds.’”

“[My dad] just gave me this look, and I said, ‘Yeah, I like girls too.’ And he said, ‘That’s so cool!’”