A Nightclub Has Been Shut Down After A Woman Rode A Horse On The Dance Floor

A Miami Beach nightclub has been shut down after videos of woman riding a spooked horse on the dance floor sparked widespread allegations of animal cruelty.
Videos of the incident, which occurred at Mokai Lounge in Miami Beach between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, show the horse panicking and bucking off a woman in a bikini as hordes of club-goers scream and cheer.
The videos quickly went viral and drew massive outrage online. Nearly 3,000 people signed a petition for police to take action against the club.
On Friday, City Manager Jimmy L. Morales issued an order for the club's business license to be revoked.
“I was disgusted and offended that any legitimate businessperson would think this was an appropriate action to take,” said Morales. “This activity was not permitted, and as soon as we became aware, I immediately instructed staff to act swiftly in remedying this situation.”
According to the order, the incident was determined to be "an actual threat to public health" and "constitutes Cruelty to Animals."
Mayor of Miami Beach Dan Gelber said the incident "could only be described as insane stupidity and irresponsibility" and expressed his support for the club's closing at a Friday press conference.
"it wasn’t just stupid — it was really inhumane, and it’s not who our city is," said Gelber.
The club will face a criminal animal cruelty investigation, Miami Beach Police Chief Daniel Oates told reporters.
On Friday night, Miami Beach Police said the horse had been located and was deemed to be "healthy and safe."
The club has not yet commented on the incident, and staff did not immediately respond to request for comment from BuzzFeed News on Saturday.
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.