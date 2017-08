People Are Mocking White Nationalists For Marching With Literal Tiki Torches

Share On more Share On more

On Friday night, hundreds of torch-wielding white nationalists marched on the University of Virginia's campus in Charlottesville.

The march, which preceded a "Unite the Right" rally scheduled for Saturday, comes amid controversy over a proposal to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park, formerly called Lee Park.

The gathering was widely condemned by the mayor of Charlottesville, the UVA president, Virginia's Democratic and Republican gubernatorial candidates, and several national lawmakers.