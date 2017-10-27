This Golden Retriever Had All Four Legs Amputated And Is Now A Therapy Dog

While Chi Chi may be all smiles now, she had a long and difficult path to get where she is today.

Almost two years ago, Chi Chi was found inside a trash bag in South Korea in an area known for its involvement in the dog meat trade, Chi Chi's owner, Elizabeth Howell, told BuzzFeed News.

When a local rescue group found Chi Chi, her legs were "worn down to the bone, infected, and really necrotized," said Howell. She was so sick and in so much pain that they planned to euthanize her.

"But, she was wagging her tail and leaning forward for them to pet her," said Howell. "So, they decided that she wanted to live. There was something special about her."