Twitter Redesigned Their Site And People Have A Lot Of Feelings About It

On Thursday, Twitter unveiled a brand new site redesign featuring round avatars, more white space, and a number of other small changes.
People were totally and completely chill about it. Just kidding.
There are just a few other problems people think warranted a fix first.
Like making an edit button.
Or, I dunno, fewer Nazis.
Though some liked the change.
People are imagining what could have possibly served as the inspiration for the redesign.
And imagining what could possibly be next for the site.
But still, pretty much everyone agrees: there's no quitting this site.
In conclusion:
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.