Twitter Redesigned Their Site And People Have A Lot Of Feelings About It

"I feel attacked by this new Twitter update."

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Thursday, Twitter unveiled a brand new site redesign featuring round avatars, more white space, and a number of other small changes.

So fresh. So clean. So live. Check out our new look. 👀👇 https://t.co/ClWbwi8CEH
Twitter @Twitter

So fresh. So clean. So live. Check out our new look. 👀👇 https://t.co/ClWbwi8CEH

People were totally and completely chill about it. Just kidding.

i feel attacked by this new twitter update
princess belle @urbandoll

i feel attacked by this new twitter update

when twitter rolls out a new update with no warning
Ellie Hall @ellievhall

when twitter rolls out a new update with no warning

Nice, they made Twitter ugly as hell
9 V O L T @9_volt88

Nice, they made Twitter ugly as hell

what new twitter looks like
reb @serinide

what new twitter looks like

There are just a few other problems people think warranted a fix first.

twitter: what do you want users: stop banning people for standing up to assholes twitter: everything is bubbles now
merritt k @merrittk

twitter: what do you want users: stop banning people for standing up to assholes twitter: everything is bubbles now

everyone: wed like twitter to be a safer place to express yourself twitter: got it less sharp corners safety first
ᴘᴀᴘᴇʀʙᴇᴀᴛssᴄɪssᴏʀs! @paperbeatstweet

everyone: wed like twitter to be a safer place to express yourself twitter: got it less sharp corners safety first

the floor is twitter actually fixing problems and at least having a good design
aigis 💛💤 @AKECHlLOVEMAIL

the floor is twitter actually fixing problems and at least having a good design

Like making an edit button.

Twitter: okay guys, what do you want? We: An EDIT Button Twitter: What? a new Twitter UI We: No.. No..
Shivam @ShivamChatak

Twitter: okay guys, what do you want? We: An EDIT Button Twitter: What? a new Twitter UI We: No.. No.. "EDIT" butto… https://t.co/H7FHBqRuqc

twitter users: let us edit tweets twitter: the stars are now hearts twitter users: an edit button please twitter: we made everything round
Haley Byrd @byrdinator

twitter users: let us edit tweets twitter: the stars are now hearts twitter users: an edit button please twitter: we made everything round

Or, I dunno, fewer Nazis.

TWITTER: what do users want? USERS: fewer nazis, mostly TWITTER: what if we did a graphical redesign instead
Kelsey D. Atherton @AthertonKD

TWITTER: what do users want? USERS: fewer nazis, mostly TWITTER: what if we did a graphical redesign instead

twitter users: you should round up these Nazis twitter: ok, here you go
MC@kawakami's lap @commiesona

twitter users: you should round up these Nazis twitter: ok, here you go

Twitter: ok how can we improve the website Users: half my mentions are nazis saying they wanna gas me Twitter: the avatars are now circles
Ayatollah Cumonme @Phonycian

Twitter: ok how can we improve the website Users: half my mentions are nazis saying they wanna gas me Twitter: the avatars are now circles

Though some liked the change.

New Twitter Design -- I like. Needs a little getting used to but welcome changes. #Twitter
Wykrhm Reddy @wykrhm

New Twitter Design -- I like. Needs a little getting used to but welcome changes. #Twitter

Well I like the new twitter design 🙊 don't attack me pls 😂 #NewTwitter
wanheda @hedaswifey

Well I like the new twitter design 🙊 don't attack me pls 😂 #NewTwitter

People are imagining what could have possibly served as the inspiration for the redesign.

twitter design meeting
wolf pupy @wolfpupy

twitter design meeting

what happened recently that made Twitter so obsessed with rounded edges and circular design
Dave Itzkoff @ditzkoff

what happened recently that made Twitter so obsessed with rounded edges and circular design

old twitter vs new twitter
Ellie Sunakawa @elliesunakawa

old twitter vs new twitter

the new twitter looks like when a cw show wants to reference twitter but they haven’t cleared it so they mock up a clone called like Bloggy.
bobby @bobby

the new twitter looks like when a cw show wants to reference twitter but they haven’t cleared it so they mock up a clone called like Bloggy.

And imagining what could possibly be next for the site.

a sneak peek of twitter in 2018
hayley @imjayhay

a sneak peek of twitter in 2018

Next twitter update: Triangular avatars, 18pt Comic Sans font. No admin tools for DM groups.
The🌹Magician @FabulousNorman

Next twitter update: Triangular avatars, 18pt Comic Sans font. No admin tools for DM groups.

But still, pretty much everyone agrees: there's no quitting this site.

me and my twitter friends roasting the website we can't quit
Ziwe @ziwe

me and my twitter friends roasting the website we can't quit

we'll get used to the new twitter changes because we are all imprisoned on this hell website
Matt Pearce @mattdpearce

we'll get used to the new twitter changes because we are all imprisoned on this hell website

In conclusion:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

