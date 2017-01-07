This Dad Says He Was Fired For Missing Work To Attend Son’s Birth

1. Lamar Austin, a father of four in Concord, New Hampshire, said he was fired on Jan. 1, for missing work to witness the birth of his son.

Companies in #NH can fire employees for most reasons, including missing a shift due to birth of baby boy. https://t.co/WFVUwJxzBv — Concord Monitor News (@ConMonitorNews)

The 30-year-old military veteran told the Concord Monitor he had been one month into a 90-day contract as a part-time security guard with Salerno Protective Services.

Austin said the company told him they were looking for “dependable people,” and that he would have to be on call 24/7.

On Dec. 28, another employee canceled due to a snowstorm. Austin was asked to cover the shift, but couldn’t because his pregnant wife, Lindsay, was due to give birth in three days and he had to take her to a doctor appointment.

Austin was scheduled to work the following Friday and Saturday, but then his wife went into labor. He told his boss he would not be able to come in.

ID: 10283365