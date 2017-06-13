This Girl's Makeup Skills Are So Good She Should Be Displayed In A Museum

Kenza is 22-year-old from France who has just completed a course in professional makeup. Last week, she shared to Twitter what she did for her final.
Hold on.
What?
What's this?
BUT.
If it took you a while to understand what was happening in these photos, you are not alone. The tweet was retweeted over 10,000 times on Twitter.
"I absolutely did not expect so many people to react on Twitter; I thought I'd get 30 RT, tops; it was a surprise to see that people could give me so much strength through their messages," Kenza told BuzzFeed News.
"I chose as theme 'optical illusion' for my final," she said.
"It took me about two and a half hours to put makeup on the model and a week's work in advance to prepare the scenery."
She said she was inspired by the artist Alexa Meade, who specializes in this type of work.
Kenza has not yet received her grade, but is continuing to showcase her makeup skills over on her Instagram page.
This post was translated from French.
Jules Darmanin est journaliste chez BuzzFeed News France et travaille depuis Paris.
Contact Jules Darmanin at Jules.Darmanin@buzzfeed.com.
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.