Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping NEW!
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
World

This Girl's Makeup Skills Are So Good She Should Be Displayed In A Museum

This is messing with my brain.

Posted on
Jules Darmanin
Jules Darmanin
Journaliste chez BuzzFeed News, France
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Kenza is 22-year-old from France who has just completed a course in professional makeup. Last week, she shared to Twitter what she did for her final.

Aujourd'hui j'ai crée une illusion d'optique 🖌
Hvitserk @artkenza

Aujourd'hui j'ai crée une illusion d'optique 🖌

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hold on.

@artkenza

What?

@artkenza

What's this?

@artkenza

BUT.

@artkenza

If it took you a while to understand what was happening in these photos, you are not alone. The tweet was retweeted over 10,000 times on Twitter.

"For the life of me, if I saw this in my living room I would scream with all my strength."
Twitter: @mehdibnzz

"For the life of me, if I saw this in my living room I would scream with all my strength."

"Damn, my brain doesn't get that it's a real chick."
Twitter: @439_13

"Damn, my brain doesn't get that it's a real chick."

"I had to see the last picture to understand."
Twitter: @35Vince

"I had to see the last picture to understand."

"I absolutely did not expect so many people to react on Twitter; I thought I'd get 30 RT, tops; it was a surprise to see that people could give me so much strength through their messages," Kenza told BuzzFeed News.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @artkenza

"I chose as theme 'optical illusion' for my final," she said.

"It took me about two and a half hours to put makeup on the model and a week's work in advance to prepare the scenery."

She said she was inspired by the artist Alexa Meade, who specializes in this type of work.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Kenza has not yet received her grade, but is continuing to showcase her makeup skills over on her Instagram page.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @artkenza

This post was translated from French.

Jules Darmanin est journaliste chez BuzzFeed News France et travaille depuis Paris.

Contact Jules Darmanin at Jules.Darmanin@buzzfeed.com.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With World