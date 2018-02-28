This Video Weakens The Alibi Of An Oxford Scholar Accused Of Rape

A famed Oxford scholar said he was on a plane from London to Lyon at the time a woman accuses him of raping her in France — but French media reports that he actually took an earlier plane from Madrid to get to France. Now a video uncovered by BuzzFeed News shows he was actually attending a conference in Spain, damaging his alibi.

Tariq Ramadan is a French-speaking, Swiss-born academic who studies Islam and philosophy more broadly and has been a professor of Islamic studies at Oxford University since September 2009. In the past often called upon by European governments to advise them on Islam, before last year he was most well-known outside of Europe for clashing with the George W Bush administration over obtaining a visa to teach in the US in the 2000s and being the grandson of the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Last October, two women accused Ramadan of raping them in separate incidents in 2009 and 2012. One woman, whose name has not been revealed, accused him of having raped her the afternoon of October 9, 2009, in a Hilton hotel room in Lyon, France. According to her, the assault took place a few hours before a conference where Ramadan was presenting. Earlier this month, Ramadan was indicted and detained in connection to the case.



His alibi is a reservation for a flight from London to Lyon which was scheduled to land that day at 6:35 pm at the Saint-Exupéry airport. According to his defense, this robbery would not have given him time to find the woman, nicknamed Christelle in the French press. Ramadan's lawyers have entered his ticket into evidence as part of his defense, claiming in a letter that it is "impossible" for him to be at the Hilton.