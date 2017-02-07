A White Guy Tried Opening A Bar Called The "Negro Ball" But People Were Having None Of It

11. But Ribbe would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.

The author, has written extensively about the racism suffered by those of African descent in France, said he was still angry about being caught up in the controversy.

“I noticed three days ago that my name was mentioned by Guillaume Cornut as ‘vouching’ for the title of his establishment. Although I was thrilled four years ago that the establishment on Rue Blomet would be saved (which Guillaume Cornut said he wanted to do), I obviously never approved the fact that it would open under the name ‘Negro Ball’ and I’m surprised that he would quote me without warning me or even telling me that his establishment would be opened, which I just found out about,” Ribbe told BuzzFeed France in an e-mail.

“I’m very disappointed to see that after being informed of this, the establishment with such a controversial name today should be totally indifferent to the black community in France and to its history, which Cornut seems not to know very well. No surprise that the name ‘Negro Ball’ along with its logo representing a caricature of Josephine Baker dancing with a banana belt has stirred up controversy. I want to detach myself completely from this project and I deplore that I was caught up in it unwillingly.”