The New Mac OS Is Called High Sierra And Everyone Made The Same Joke

420 blaze it!!!!!! JK only if you live in Washington, Colorado, California, or Massachusetts.

Joseph Bernstein
Joseph Bernstein
Today at its Worldwide Developer's Conference, Apple announced its new Mac operating system. It's called High Sierra.

Last year's was just, Sierra.

Apple Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi joked that "this name is fully baked."

Get it? When people smoke weed they get "high."

Guess who else joked about "High" Sierra? Well, almost everyone on the internet!

Fully baked! High Sierra! #wwdc #WWDC17 #WWDC2017
Brian Fanzo 😎 @iSocialFanz

Fully baked! High Sierra! #wwdc #WWDC17 #WWDC2017

Reply Retweet Favorite
High Sierra. Everyone please upgrade at 4:20.
Christina Warren @film_girl

High Sierra. Everyone please upgrade at 4:20.

Reply Retweet Favorite
The new MacOS 10.3 is called
Dong Ngo @riceandstirfry

The new MacOS 10.3 is called "High Sierra", clearly a "fully baked" name. #WWDC17

Reply Retweet Favorite
#WWDC2017 High Sierra blaze it nerds
Tyler Hunnefeld @TylerHunnefeld

#WWDC2017 High Sierra blaze it nerds

Reply Retweet Favorite
Just a quick note: Weed is not located in the High Sierra.
Jason Snell @jsnell

Just a quick note: Weed is not located in the High Sierra.

Reply Retweet Favorite
High Sierra sounds like a bomb ass strain of weed.
Rod @rodimusprime

High Sierra sounds like a bomb ass strain of weed.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Don’t install macOS High Sierra yet. It’s still in beta and some of the features are only… (•_•) ( •_•)>⌐■-■ (⌐■_■) …Half baked. #WWDC17
not Jony Ive @JonyIveParody

Don’t install macOS High Sierra yet. It’s still in beta and some of the features are only… (•_•) ( •_•)>⌐■-■ (⌐■_■) …Half baked. #WWDC17

Reply Retweet Favorite
hey... hey... we were really high in those sierras right?? yeah. dude... #highsierra #wwdc2017
Josiel Cruz @jupiterjedi

hey... hey... we were really high in those sierras right?? yeah. dude... #highsierra #wwdc2017

Reply Retweet Favorite

