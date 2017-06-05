The New Mac OS Is Called High Sierra And Everyone Made The Same Joke

Today at its Worldwide Developer's Conference, Apple announced its new Mac operating system. It's called High Sierra.
Last year's was just, Sierra.
Apple Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi joked that "this name is fully baked."
Get it? When people smoke weed they get "high."
Guess who else joked about "High" Sierra? Well, almost everyone on the internet!
Joe Bernstein is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Bernstein reports on and writes about the gaming industry and web culture.
Contact Joseph Bernstein at joe.bernstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.