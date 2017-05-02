Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
Tech

Microsoft Just Announced The Surface Laptop, A Competitor To The Chromebook

The new laptop will square off against Chromebooks for a share of the lucrative education market.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Joseph Bernstein
Joseph Bernstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Microsoft

Microsoft announced a new lightweight laptop on Tuesday that runs a new version of Windows 10 customized for less powerful computers.

Called the Surface Laptop, the device will run the new OS, called Windows 10S — a stripped-down iteration of Windows 10 that only runs Windows Store apps, company officials said at a press conference in New York City.

The Surface Laptop and Windows 10S are geared towards the education market, where they will go head-to-head against Google's Chrome OS and a passel of affordable Chromebooks, which have proven remarkably popular for educators and students.

Microsoft

Boasting a battery life of more than 14 hours, the 2.76 pound Surface Laptop will also come with a touchscreen.

At $999, the device will cost significantly more than many of its Chromebook competitors.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Joe Bernstein is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Bernstein reports on and writes about the gaming industry and web culture.

Contact Joseph Bernstein at joe.bernstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by

Connect With Tech

Subscribe to our RSS feed