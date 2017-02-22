Get Our News App
Milo Yiannopoulos Said He Was Sexually Abused As A…
13 LGBT Teens Whose Instagrams Are Inspirational AF
Can We Guess Your Zodiac Sign Based On Your…
What It’s Like To Be Dyslexic video
Thousands Of People Will Hold Street Parties To…
Tech

Apple’s New Spaceship Campus Opens In April

Called “Apple Park,” the campus is 175 acres and will feature a theater named for Steve Jobs.

Joseph Bernstein
Joseph Bernstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

Apple

Apple finally has a move-in date for its massive new spaceship campus.

Or a move-in month, at least.

In a press release, the Cupertino tech giant announced that it would move into its new, saucer-shaped headquarters, called Apple Park, in April.

The 175-acre office park will eventually house 12,000 employees, run entirely on renewable energy, and feature a theater named for the company’s co-founder, Steve Jobs.

View this image ›

“Steve’s vision for Apple stretched far beyond his time with us. He intended Apple Park to be the home of innovation for generations to come,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in the release.

Jobs initially presented plans for the structure to the Cupertino City Council in June 2011. He died later that year.

youtube.com

The theater that bears Jobs’ name is entered through a 20-foot-tall glass cylinder.

“We have approached the design, engineering, and making of our new campus with the same enthusiasm and design principles that characterize our products,” said Jony Ive, Apple’s chief design officer.

Here’s some January footage from a drone buzzing around the beast:

youtube.com


Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Joe Bernstein is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Bernstein reports on and writes about the gaming industry and web culture.
Contact Joseph Bernstein at joe.bernstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
What Americans Mean When They Talk About "Populism"

by Tobias Konitzer

Connect With Tech
Follow Us On Apple News Subscribe to our RSS feed
More News
More News
Now Buzzing