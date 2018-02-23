The White House Went On Lockdown Friday After Someone Drove A Vehicle Into A Security Barrier

The US Secret Service said on Twitter that a female driver was apprehended, and that the vehicle did not breach security.

A female driver hit a White House security barrier with a vehicle Friday afternoon, sending the presidential residence into lockdown, authorities said.

The US Secret Service said on Twitter that the unnamed driver hit the barrier near 17th and E streets, but did not breach it. The woman was driving what the Secret Service described as a "passenger vehicle," and images from the scene showed a white Chevrolet minivan stopped near a security booth. After crashing into the barrier, the driver was "immediately apprehended" by Secret Service officers, the agency reported.

No shots were fired and no law enforcement officers were injured during the incident, the Secret Service added.

According to the Associated Press, witnesses saw commotion in the vicinity as Secret Service personnel responded to the incident. The Secret Service did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for additional information. President Trump was hosting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the White House Friday. This is a developing story. Check back later and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter for updates.

