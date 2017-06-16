Two Escaped Prisoners Who Allegedly Killed Guards Have Been Captured In Tennessee

Ricky Dubose and Donnie Russell Rowe escaped from a prison bus on Tuesday. They were captured Thursday.

Two Georgia inmates who escaped from a prison bus Tuesday after allegedly killing a pair of prison guards were captured Thursday following a massive manhunt.

Ricky Dubose, 24, and Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, were captured Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Twitter. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal tweeted that the escapees were apprehended after a car chase in Tennessee.

Georgia Bureau of Investigations Director Nelly Miles told BuzzFeed News the men committed a home invasion Thursday at the residence of an elderly couple. They held the couple captive, Miles said, before fleeing the area in a stolen vehicle. GBI Director Vernan Keenan told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the men were later spotted by a Tennessee Highway Patrol lookout. Miles said the escapees eventually crashed the vehicle and fled on foot. A short manhunt ensued, after which police captured the men. According to the Journal-Constitution, shorts were fired but no one was injured. Photos appeared to show both inmates handcuffed and lying on the ground amid a group of law enforcement personnel.

Dubose and Rowe, who had been serving long prison sentences for armed robbery, escaped while on a transport bus in rural Georgia. They somehow broke through the gate protecting the guards, stole the guards' guns, and shot them, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said.

The two men then allegedly carjacked a green Honda that happened to drive by, and fled. Sills said the men were "dangerous beyond description" and the search for them eventually became "the greatest effort I have ever seen." By Thursday, a reward for information leading to their arrests had grown to $130,000. After escaping in the stolen Honda, the men burglarized a home and swapped out their prison uniforms for street clothes. Later, they stole a white pickup truck and got an hours-long head start on the police pursuing them. On Thursday morning, Sills reiterated that "the public is in grave danger." Additional details about the men's capture were not immediately available Thursday, though WSB reported that earlier in the day they had been spotted in Shelbyville, Tennessee. BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations for comment. This is a developing story. Check back later and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter for updates.



