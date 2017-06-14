Two people have been arrested in connection with a massive brawl outside the Turkish embassy last month in Washington, DC.
Washington, DC, police spokesperson Rachel Reid told BuzzFeed News that two men had been arrested. Sinan Narin was charged with a felony and misdemeanor for assault. Eyup Yildirim was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor, also for assault.
Reid said both men are US citizens. Yildirim is from New Jersey, where is he currently awaiting extradition, and Narin is from Virginia. Police did not say where the men were arrested or how police zeroed in on them in the weeks following the fight.
The brawl erupted on May 16 during a protest outside the embassy shortly after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with President Trump at the White House. Video footage showed armed men in uniforms and suits assailing demonstrators as a handful police scrambled to subdue the crowd.
Video footage also showed Erdogan standing nearby watching the violence from behind a wall of security guards.
In the aftermath, the State Department confirmed that Turkish security personnel were involved in the altercation. A woman also told BuzzFeed News that one of Erdogan's body guards held her neck and threaten to kill her during the clash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
Woman Says Turkish President's Bodyguard Choked Her And Said "You're Dead" During Embassy Protest
https://www.buzzfeed.com/tasneemnashrulla/turkish-embassy-attack?utm_term=.cyY9B5XL6#.qhwe3OREN
Video Shows Turkish President Erdogan Watching Brutal Fight Outside Embassy In Washington
https://www.buzzfeed.com/jimdalrympleii/video-shows-turkish-president-erdogan-watching-fight?utm_term=.giB2anyPV#.rgy5yl3nZ
Turkish Media Is Blaming DC Police For That Attack On Protesters By Erdogan's Bodyguards
https://www.buzzfeed.com/salvadorhernandez/several-people-were-injured-after-a-protest-turned-violent?utm_term=.vvBDyXzoB#.nijAOdXNl
Turkey’s President Wanted The US To See Him Differently. Then A Fight Broke Out.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/johnhudson/erdogan-was-schmoozing-washington-insiders-when-his?utm_term=.ytNVBMokA#.aqq9K76Ro
Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.