Two people have been arrested in connection with a massive brawl outside the Turkish embassy last month in Washington, DC.

Washington, DC, police spokesperson Rachel Reid told BuzzFeed News that two men had been arrested. Sinan Narin was charged with a felony and misdemeanor for assault. Eyup Yildirim was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor, also for assault.

Reid said both men are US citizens. Yildirim is from New Jersey, where is he currently awaiting extradition, and Narin is from Virginia. Police did not say where the men were arrested or how police zeroed in on them in the weeks following the fight.