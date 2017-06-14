Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping NEW!
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

Two People Have Been Arrested In Connection With A Massive Brawl Outside The Turkish Embassy

The fight happened last month in Washington, DC. Video showed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan standing by watching the violence.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Jim Dalrymple II
Jim Dalrymple II
BuzzFeed News Reporter
VOA / Via Twitter: @VOATurkish

Two people have been arrested in connection with a massive brawl outside the Turkish embassy last month in Washington, DC.

Washington, DC, police spokesperson Rachel Reid told BuzzFeed News that two men had been arrested. Sinan Narin was charged with a felony and misdemeanor for assault. Eyup Yildirim was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor, also for assault.

Reid said both men are US citizens. Yildirim is from New Jersey, where is he currently awaiting extradition, and Narin is from Virginia. Police did not say where the men were arrested or how police zeroed in on them in the weeks following the fight.

#Erdoğan'ın korumaları kavgaya karıştı https://t.co/gsi1iQ68Ye #amerikaninsesi
Amerika'nın Sesi @VOATurkish

#Erdoğan'ın korumaları kavgaya karıştı https://t.co/gsi1iQ68Ye #amerikaninsesi

Reply Retweet Favorite

The brawl erupted on May 16 during a protest outside the embassy shortly after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with President Trump at the White House. Video footage showed armed men in uniforms and suits assailing demonstrators as a handful police scrambled to subdue the crowd.

Video footage also showed Erdogan standing nearby watching the violence from behind a wall of security guards.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

In the aftermath, the State Department confirmed that Turkish security personnel were involved in the altercation. A woman also told BuzzFeed News that one of Erdogan's body guards held her neck and threaten to kill her during the clash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Woman Says Turkish President's Bodyguard Choked Her And Said "You're Dead" During Embassy Protest

https://www.buzzfeed.com/tasneemnashrulla/turkish-embassy-attack?utm_term=.cyY9B5XL6#.qhwe3OREN

Video Shows Turkish President Erdogan Watching Brutal Fight Outside Embassy In Washington

https://www.buzzfeed.com/jimdalrympleii/video-shows-turkish-president-erdogan-watching-fight?utm_term=.giB2anyPV#.rgy5yl3nZ

Turkish Media Is Blaming DC Police For That Attack On Protesters By Erdogan's Bodyguards

https://www.buzzfeed.com/salvadorhernandez/several-people-were-injured-after-a-protest-turned-violent?utm_term=.vvBDyXzoB#.nijAOdXNl

Turkey’s President Wanted The US To See Him Differently. Then A Fight Broke Out.

https://www.buzzfeed.com/johnhudson/erdogan-was-schmoozing-washington-insiders-when-his?utm_term=.ytNVBMokA#.aqq9K76Ro


Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews