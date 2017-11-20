Trump Says He Should've Left Three UCLA Basketball Players In A Chinese Jail

The president tweeted the comments after LaVar Ball, the father of one of the players, downplayed Trump's role in getting them released from China.

President Trump tweeted Sunday that he should have left three UCLA basketball players jailed in China, citing what he indicated was a lack of sufficient gratitude on the part of one player's father.

In a series of tweets, Trump said that LaVar Ball — the father of UCLA player LiAngelo Ball — was "unaccepting of what I did for his son" and "very ungrateful." The president added that he "should have gotten his son out during my next trip to China instead." "I should have left them in jail!" Trump tweeted.

Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAn… https://t.co/371qJ1biwh

The tweets refer to the Nov. 7 shoplifting arrests of LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley, Jalen Hill in Hangzhou, China, where they were traveling with the UCLA men's basketball team. The players were released the next day, allowing them to play in a game against Georgia Tech in Shanghai, but were barred from leaving the country. Trump was in Asia at the time of the players' arrest and said he asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help resolve their case. After the players were subsequently allowed to return home, arriving in Los Angeles last Tuesday, Trump indicated they should thank him for intervening, which they did.

The three players have been suspended indefinitely from the UCLA basketball program while the school reviews the situation. "They will have to earn their way back," coach Steve Alford said during a news conference.

Advertisement

On Friday, however, Ball's father, basketball player and businessman LaVar Ball, seemed to downplay Trump's role in getting the players released, responding "Who?" when ESPN asked him about president's involvement.

"What was he over there for?" LaVar Ball said. "Don't tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out."

When asked by ABC producer Mike Del Moro about the president's tweets Sunday night, LaVar Ball reportedly questioned why Trump was not focused on more important issues.

"Did he go visit them in jail?" he added. "If you went to visit them in jail then I would say, ‘thank you." Meanwhile, the three players have been suspended from UCLA's basketball team, ESPN reported. The men will not suit up while the school reviews the ordeal, and coach Steve Alford said "they will have to earn their way back."









Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles. Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!