Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Trump Reportedly Revealed Highly Classified Information To Russians During White House Visit

The president spoke about top secret information with the Russian ambassador and Russian foreign minister last week, the Washington Post reported.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Jim Dalrymple II
Jim Dalrymple II
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Trump meets with Sergey Lavrov, left, and Ambassador Sergei Kislyak on May 10.
/ AP

Trump meets with Sergey Lavrov, left, and Ambassador Sergei Kislyak on May 10.

President Trump reportedly revealed classified information about ISIS to Russian officials during a meeting last week at the White House, the Washington Post reported Monday.

The meeting included Russia's ambassador, Sergei Kislyak, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Citing current and former US officials, the Post reported that the information was considered so sensitive that some details had been withheld from American allies and was restricted within the US government.

The information had been passed to the US by a partner, which was not identified. But Trump's disclosure was considered a potential blow to the intelligence-sharing arrangement, and White House officials reportedly moved quickly to contain the fallout.

The National Security Council did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for a comment.

The meeting between Trump, Lavrov, and Kislyak happened the day after the firing of FBI Director James Comey's firing. Comey had been running an investigation into Russian interferance with the US election, as well as potential ties between Trump's campaign and Russia.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

President Trump Has Fired FBI Director James Comey

https://www.buzzfeed.com/salvadorhernandez/president-trump-has-fired-fbi-director-james-comey?utm_term=.tarW23kgx#.ueK6bXBG5


Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews