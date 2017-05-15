Trump Reportedly Revealed Highly Classified Information To Russians During White House Visit

Share On more Share On more

Trump meets with Sergey Lavrov, left, and Ambassador Sergei Kislyak on May 10.

President Trump reportedly revealed classified information about ISIS to Russian officials during a meeting last week at the White House, the Washington Post reported Monday.



The meeting included Russia's ambassador, Sergei Kislyak, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Citing current and former US officials, the Post reported that the information was considered so sensitive that some details had been withheld from American allies and was restricted within the US government.

The information had been passed to the US by a partner, which was not identified. But Trump's disclosure was considered a potential blow to the intelligence-sharing arrangement, and White House officials reportedly moved quickly to contain the fallout.

The National Security Council did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for a comment.

The meeting between Trump, Lavrov, and Kislyak happened the day after the firing of FBI Director James Comey's firing. Comey had been running an investigation into Russian interferance with the US election, as well as potential ties between Trump's campaign and Russia.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.