These Emails Show Oil And Coal Influenced Trump’s Decision To Slash National Monuments

Newly released documents show that oil and coal exploration were recurring considerations as President Trump decided to dramatically shrink two Utah national monuments, seemingly contradicting claims made by the White House and confirming suspicions of administration critics.



The documents, obtained by the New York Times, show that the Trump administration looked at "mineral potential" in Bears Ears National Monument just days after the president took office. A few months later, Sen. Orrin Hatch, a Utah Republican, sent a map to the Trump administration showing a revised potential monument — which was designated by President Obama — that would "resolve all known mineral conflicts."

The documents include emails, reports, and various memos detailing years of government work on the two national monuments in Utah during both the Obama and Trump administrations. The Times forced the release of the documents after suing as part of a public records request.



The emails and memos show that in 2017, Trump's Interior Department looked at the value of coal deposits located within the boundaries of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, which President Clinton created in 1996.

After a review, Trump slashed the size of both monuments in December. The reduced version of Bears Ears follows Hatch's map, and coal-rich areas of Grand Staircase-Escalante were excluded from the broken up version of that monument.

Trump framed the reductions as a state's-rights issue, saying at the time that he was reversing "federal overreach."

But conservation groups told BuzzFeed News that the newly released documents show the changes to the monuments were driven by extracting fossil fuels on public lands.